Tracee Ellis Ross Is an Underrated Fashion Icon

I spend a lot of time on Instagram. I regularly keep up with more than 100 celebrities’ posts, and every time I see something worth returning to, I bookmark it. When I was combing through my bookmarks this morning, I realized I’ve saved not one, not two—but seven of actress Tracee Ellis Ross’ photos. Even more interesting: All seven were posted in the last couple of months.

I’ll be honest: Ross isn’t the first person who comes to mind when I try to conjure up imagery of celebrity fashion stars. I’m more apt to cycle through the usuals—Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and a handful of Victoria’s Secret angels—before I get to anyone else. Even then, singers like Rita Ora and Dua Lipa—both of whom are known for their bold, eye-catching style—demand my immediate attention.

But if my bookmarks tell me anything, it’s that when it comes to fashion, Ross is one of the most consistently impressive celebrities I follow.

ROAMIN THE STREETS A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Jul 4, 2018 at 9:49am PDT

The first Tracee Ellis Ross Instagram I bookmarked? A casual photo she snapped to celebrate National Pink Day. In the picture, Ross wears a blue dress with a gray sweatshirt tied around her waist. Layered over her ensemble is a hot pink plaid blazer, a bunch of gold jewelry and a fuzzy brown bag to boot.

The second was a shot of her in a car. She’s wearing a white long-sleeve top, wide-leg denim overalls and killer lace-up stiletto boots. Because Ross understands the importance of a pop of color (or two), she accessorized her look with a bright yellow bag and threw on some scarlet lipstick.

ALWAYS LONGING FOR PARIS A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Aug 4, 2018 at 2:53pm PDT

After that, I saved a photo of her in hot pink pajamas and matching hot pink sunglasses. Then, a picture of her wearing a snakeskin top and massive statement earrings. Following that, I bookmarked a photo of her wearing some of the most magnificent hoop earrings I’ve ever seen and then a shot of her clad in a neon pink dress.

The seventh and final photo, which Ross posted late last night, shows her wearing a colorblock yellow dress, which she expertly paired with millennial pink boots.

🍋🍊 #tbt A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Aug 9, 2018 at 7:41pm PDT

Every single one of these looks is straight-up sartorial magic. And if you scroll back through her feed, you’ll see this isn’t a one-time (err, seven-time?) thing. Ross has been a fashion wizard for a while now, some of us (ahem) have just been too dense to catch on.

Needless to say, if you don’t already follow Ross on Instagram (@traceeellisross), you should consider rectifying that, stat. Until you do, you’ll be missing out on one of the most incredible (albeit underrated) style stars of the moment, and really, who wants that?