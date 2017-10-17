StyleCaster
10 Times Celebrities Posed Topless with Their Pets for Instagram

10 Times Celebrities Posed Topless with Their Pets for Instagram

by
10 Times Celebrities Posed Topless with Their Pets for Instagram
If we’ve learned anything in our many years scouring celebrity Instagrams, it’s that stars love ‘gramming two things: their pets and their boobs. Naturally, the most avid Instagrammers would find a way to meld these two loves into topless (and sometimes, fully nude) Instagram photos featuring their dogs, cats, and—yes—even their camels.

MORE: Why Blake Lively Went Nude On-Screen for the First Time Ever

Whether it’s because they want to emulate their animals’ birthday suits or they’re looking for creative ways to the hide the nipple from Instagram police, more and more celebrities are stripping down with their pet for social media. And we can’t blame them either—if you can’t undress in front of your dog, who can you get naked for? From Miley Cyrus to Paris Jackson, here are 10 celebrities who bared their skin on Instagram with their pets by their side. See all the sizzling and animal-friendly pictures, ahead.

🌺🌸🌹🌸🌺🌹

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Miley Cyrus

bby

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on

Paris Jackson

Shhh we are workin

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

Kate Beckinsale
Amy Schumer

Austin AfterParty #TonyGaga

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Lady Gaga

x-rated pic. and Gibson is thirsty. #pumprules

A post shared by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on

Kristen Doute

We heard a rumor it's #NationalMuttDay ❤️

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

Lena Dunham

#lexi #leximatterstoo @moveliveontour #moveliveontour

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Julianne Hough

Portrait of a dog tortured

A post shared by Baby Lady (@caitlinjstasey69) on

Caitlin Stasey
Chelsea Handler

