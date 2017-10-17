10 Times Celebrities Posed Topless with Their Pets for Instagram

If we’ve learned anything in our many years scouring celebrity Instagrams, it’s that stars love ‘gramming two things: their pets and their boobs. Naturally, the most avid Instagrammers would find a way to meld these two loves into topless (and sometimes, fully nude) Instagram photos featuring their dogs, cats, and—yes—even their camels.
Whether it’s because they want to emulate their animals’ birthday suits or they’re looking for creative ways to the hide the nipple from Instagram police, more and more celebrities are stripping down with their pet for social media. And we can’t blame them either—if you can’t undress in front of your dog, who can you get naked for? From Miley Cyrus to Paris Jackson, here are 10 celebrities who bared their skin on Instagram with their pets by their side. See all the sizzling and animal-friendly pictures, ahead.
