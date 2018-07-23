6 Trendy Swimsuit Styles to Snag Before They Sell Out

There are some parts of summer I’ll never get tired of: 9 p.m. sunsets, lazy days spent in friends’ backyards and the rush of jumping into a cool lake on a hot day. Other parts, however, get old really fast: sweaty commutes, temperamental air conditioning units and basically my entire closet once late July hits.

Blame it on the heat, but summer wardrobe doldrums are definitely a real phenomenon. And I’ve found that one of the best cures is a new swimsuit.

Not only can you trust that a new bikini will enliven your otherwise dreary late-summer wardrobe, but you can also rest assured knowing now is the best possible time to buy one. There are still a couple months left to wear swimsuits with abandon, and since retailers are currently making room for fall arrivals, there are plenty of sales on to help you scoop swimwear up on the cheap.

Plus, if you’re anything like me, your Instagram feed is chock full of swimwear inspiration right now: classic high-waist bikinis worn on the beach in Positano, sporty one-pieces on the Venice boardwalk, printed bandeaus at Coney Island—you get the picture.

Since we’re all about scoring discounts on truly essential items, we reached out to three of our go-to swimwear shops—Shopbop, Nordstrom and ASOS—to find out which swimsuit trends are selling out right now. We went ahead and rounded up options for every body and budget, and you can click through the below slideshow to shop them all.