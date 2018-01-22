A Street Style Guide to Tomboy-Inspired Fashion

Gender-neutral is a buzzy term these days, and we don’t see why that trend shouldn’t extend to fashion. Tomboyish style may not be a groundbreaking sartorial concept, but it feels particularly on point in 2018, when traditional gender roles and markers are less relevant than ever. Rather than considering menswear-inspired looks to be “borrowed from the boys,” we see hoodies, jogger pants and sneakers as chic elements of any woman’s wardrobe.

And, though any person with any body type and gender preference (or lack thereof) certainly has the ability to rock any look, pattern, silhouette, or color scheme—whether it’s graphic tees and boyfriend jeans or florals and lace—there’s no denying there’s something so sexy about a woman who’s comfortable enough with herself to wear something that’s less traditionally feminine (or traditional, period).

Ahead, check out dozens of ideas for how to pull off the perfect tomboyish look—styling and shopping included.