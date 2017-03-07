Tom Hiddleston Cannot Escape His Past with Taylor Swift

Just when we thought the Hiddleswift saga had been laid to rest for good, it has risen from the dead and come to haunt us all forever. 👻

Yesterday, in an interview with The Telegraph, Tom Hiddleston was questioned whether or not he had any regrets about his relationship with Taylor Swift, and the publicity that inevitably followed. “What should I regret, in your mind? I would rather not talk about this if that’s alright,” he said. OK then.

And then this morning, in an interview on the Today Show where he was supposed to be promoting “Kong: Skull Island,” Hiddleston was instead grilled by anchor Savannah Guthrie on whether or not his very public breakup with Swift was at all “disconcerting.” And then shit got real awkward, because live television spares no man.

After about five or six “ummmms” clearly indicating the prying question had caught him off-guard, he said: “I make a clear distinction between my work, which I absolutely dedicate myself to, which is for the public. I really believe in that relationship between an actor and the audience. You can’t call yourself an actor without the audience. And my private life is private.” Skip to 3:10 to see the painful moment for yourself.