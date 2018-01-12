StyleCaster
30-Minute Winter Lunches That Will Bring Major Flavor to Drab Days

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: The Recipe Critic

Leaving your warm, cozy bed to head into the office in the winter can be a drag, but having to trek back out into the freezing air to hunt down something to eat for lunch can make the day straight-up miserable. This is just one reason that we’re obsessed with these easy, quick winter lunch recipes.

In just 30 minutes, you can create a meal that will last you the entire week, sparing you the misery of heading outdoors (not to mention, they taste amazing). From grilled chicken dishes to simple salads, these speedy winter recipes are necessary for the woman who hates the cold (and spending $15 on takeout every day).

Ready to get cookin’? These quick and easy meals make winter lunch prep a cinch.

STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken

Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken

Photo: Kenan and Kale
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Caribbean Chicken Tacos

Caribbean Chicken Tacos

Photo: Le Creme da la Crumb
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Strawberry Bacon Blue Cheese Salad

Strawberry Bacon Blue Cheese Salad

Photo: Lemon Tree Dwelling
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Broccoli Alfredo Tortellini

Broccoli Alfredo Tortellini

Photo: Spicy Southern Kitchen
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Crispy Southwest Wrap

Crispy Southwest Wrap

Photo: Tastes Better From Scratch
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Honey Garlic Chicken Stir Fry

Honey Garlic Chicken Stir Fry

Photo: The Recipe Critic
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Creamy Whole30 Avocado Tuna Boats

Creamy Whole30 Avocado Tuna Boats

Photo: Paleo Gluten Free
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | 30 Minute One Pan Beef Penne

30 Minute One Pan Beef Penne

Photo: Girl Gone Gourmet
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Buttery Garlic Herb Chicken with Zucchini

Buttery Garlic Herb Chicken with Zucchini

Photo: The Recipe Critic
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Mini Chicken Pot Pies

Mini Chicken Pot Pies

Photo: One Little Project
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Whole30 Chicken Salad Boats

Whole30 Chicken Salad Boats

Photo: The Movement Menu
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Whole30 Chili

Whole30 Chili

Photo: The Movement Menu
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Cheeseburger Casserole

Cheeseburger Casserole

Photo: Together as a Family
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | The Best Chicken Parmesan

The Best Chicken Parmesan

Photo: Chef Savvy
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Baked Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Baked Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Photo: Physical Kitchness
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Pesto Turkey Tortellini Soup

Pesto Turkey Tortellini Soup

Photo: Cookin Canuck
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Crispy Veg Garlic Chicken Sheet Pan Meal

Crispy Veg Garlic Chicken Sheet Pan Meal

Photo: Paleo Gluten Free
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Sheet Pan Roasted Garlic Shrimp with Zucchini

Sheet Pan Roasted Garlic Shrimp with Zucchini

Photo: Beach Body on Demand
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | White Cheddar, Apple, and Cranberry Stuffed Chicken

White Cheddar, Apple, and Cranberry Stuffed Chicken

Photo: The Nutritionist Reviews
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Chicken Pot Pie Rice Bake

Chicken Pot Pie Rice Bake

Photo: Plain Chicken
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Lemon Butter Chicken

Lemon Butter Chicken

Photo: Eazy Peazy Mealz
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Easy 30-Minute Homemade Chicken Tortilla Soup

Easy 30-Minute Homemade Chicken Tortilla Soup

Photo: Averie Cooks
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Grilled Chicken Margherita

Grilled Chicken Margherita

Photo: Le Creme da la Crumb
STYLECASTER | 30-Minute Winter Lunches | Asian Sesame Chicken Salad

Asian Sesame Chicken Salad

Photo: Little Spice Jar

