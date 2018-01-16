30 Things Every Woman Should Own by Age 30

Is 30 rounding the corner faster than you expected, or have you celebrated 30 so many times at this point that you’re a pro? Whatever your situation is, there are a few classic items that every woman should have in their wardrobe arsenal. We all know and love a good LBD, but did you think about how you also need a staple boardroom-approved dress for work, or how many times you could style a white sneaker with your clothes?

Ahead, we’ve listed 30 items every woman should own—from wardrobe classics to the party dress you always wish you had for a fun night out on the town. Now it’s time to play dress-up, because that’s what adults do.