30 Things Every Woman Should Own by Age 30

Is 30 rounding the corner faster than you expected, or have you celebrated 30 so many times at this point that you’re a pro? Whatever your situation is, there are a few classic items that every woman should have in their wardrobe arsenal. We all know and love a good LBD, but did you think about how you also need a staple boardroom-approved dress for work, or how many times you could style a white sneaker with your clothes?
Ahead, we’ve listed 30 items every woman should own—from wardrobe classics to the party dress you always wish you had for a fun night out on the town. Now it’s time to play dress-up, because that’s what adults do.
The Little Black Dress
It's a classic staple to your wardrobe and you can dress it up or down.
Dress the Population dress, $198; at Nordstrom
The Perfect Jeans
Whether you like skinny, flare, cropped or distressed—find the perfect jeans for you.
Levi's 501 jeans, $98; at Urban Outfitters
The Silk Blouse
The silk blouse can be dressed up with a suit for the weekday, or with jeans for the weekend.
Erdem blouse, $612 (was $1,153); at Matches Fashion
The Leather Jacket
This is your go-to jacket in the fall or any chill days.
Allsaints jacket, $560; at Bloomingdale's
The "Boardroom" Dress
You need something that can take you from the conference room to post-work cocktail hour.
DVF dress, $450; at Net-a-Porter
The Black Pump
A wardrobe is not complete without a black pump. This might be your most versatile piece in your wardrobe next to a white tee and jeans. They heels can be dressed up or down, kept for years and will never go out of style.
Pumps, $675; at Christian Louboutin
The Classic White Tee
You can never go wrong with a white tee and the best fitting jeans.
Hanes x Karla tee, $30; at Shopbop
The Matching Suit
The power suit is back and in full force!
Tahari ASL suit, $104.99; at Macy's
The Office Bag
This large shoulder bag is the perfect bag to take to the office. It can fit a small laptop and all of your essentials for work.
Purse, $348; at Dooney & Bourke
The Formal Event Dress
Black-tie wedding, gala or charity event? You'll need a formal event dress!
Shoshanna dress, $276.75 (was $615); at Saks Fifth Avenue
The Striped Tee
A striped tee is your white tee's cooler older sister. It can be dressed up under a suit, or kept casual with jeans. It's a must-have piece in your wardrobe—it can easily mix with any other print or color in your closet, and a great staple to style with.
Tee, $39.50; at J.Crew
The Classic Trench
We love a good trench coat. When it's not cold enough for a peacoat or winter parka, style your look with a trench. It'll add a little extra layer but no bulk or fuss.
Trench, $2,195; at Burberry
The Party Dress
Put on the sequins because it's time for a party! Make sure to always have a fun little number in your closet for these special occassions.
Dress, $595; at Milly
The White Sneaker
You might not be a sneaker girl, but an all-white pair of sneakers can be styled with a suit, jeans and even a dress.
Rag & Bone, $325; at Saks Fifth Avenue
The Black Ankle Trouser
You can dress up these trousers for the office, or add a graphic tee and sneaker for a Casual Friday vibe. These trousers are more versatile and chic than a pair of black skinny jeans.
Elie Tahari pants, $198; at Neiman Marcus
The Floral Dress
Have a daytime summer event dress ready for any birthdays, baby showers, weddings or a casual day date.
Faithfull dress, $190; at Moda Operandi
The Evening Clutch
Your carry-all tote won't go with everything, so switch things up for a cocktail party-approved clutch.
Edie Parker clutch, $448 (was $895); at The Outnet
The Graphic Tee
A good graphic tee is the perfect arsenal in your wardrobe. This tee can make a pair of jeans instantly cooler, and you wear this during the day tucked in under a blazer, or tied up around your waist at night.
Junk Food tee, $39; at Urban Outfitters
The Peacoat
In order to survive the colder months in style, get a classic peacoat. Your evening dress will probably not go with your parka (unless that's your style), so a peacoat is a nice elevated alternative.
Alexander McQueen peacoat, $1,843 (was $3,685); at Farfetch
The Holiday Dress
A little different than your party dress, this holiday dress can be worn to any holiday events, work parties, family gatherings and also worn again throughout the year.
Dress, $245; at Silk Laundry
The Ankle Boot
We love how a simple ankle boot can instantly dress up a pair of jeans, or turn a feminine dress into 'Downtown Chic.'
Valentino boot, $837 (was $1,395); at Net-a-Porter
The Denim Jacket
Swap out the leather jacket on some days for this classic denim coat.
Wrangler jacket, $79; at Modcloth
The Carry-All Tote
You're a busy lady, and you're probably living out of your bag, car or desk, so make sure you have a bag that can carry all of your things, plus some.
Tote, $168; at Madewell
The "Grandmother" Appropriate Dress
Have a family event, meeting your S/O parents, or have an unexpected funeral? Have a dress that is no fuss, appropiate for any situation and you can throw on in a moments notice.
GOAT dress, $611; at Farfetch
The White Oxford
Everyone should have a white oxford button up on hand. They can be worn casually or dressed up with a dress or trousers.
Shirt, $68; at Banana Republic
The Sandal Heel
During spring and summer, a sandal heel is the perfect shoe to match your look. A nude or metallic color will match anything in your closet and can be worn season after season.
Manolo Blahnik heel, $745; at Barneys New York
The Weekend Purse
Grab your bag because weekends are for brunch, errands and hanging out with friends. A little crossbody is the perfect catch all for your things and won't weigh you down.
Purse, $348; at Furla
The Silk Scarf
Need an extra layer to your outfit, or looking to dress up a plain tee? The silk scarf is your answer! Tie it around your neck, your wrist, your waist as a belt, or even the handle of your bag, for a little extra pop.
Scarf, $510; at Gucci
The Statement Jewelry
Whatever level of jewelry person you are (bare minimum to maximalist), finding one or two pieces of personl statement jewelry can completely transform your look. We love a name necklace, a initial pinky ring, or engraved cuff.
Sarah Chloe x Goop lana ring, $1,295; at Goop
The Date Night Dress
Sparkle meets Sexy with this little date night dress.
Altuzarra dress, $1,998 (was $4,995); at Net-a-Porter