Chelsea Tyler on the Gap’s Reissue of Iconic ’90s Styles

Remember the ’90s? Remember those iconic Gap T-shirts, sweatshirts, and baggy jeans that everyone and their mother (literally) wore back then? Remember how cool it was to shop at the Gap?

If you’re nodding your head enthusiastically, we have some good news for you: The Gap is reissuing almost 30 of their iconic styles on February 7, including a bodysuit, a classic oversized oxford shirt, the recognizable-to-anyone-who-lived-in-the-’90s graphic sweatshirt, and some very old-school denim.

What’s more, they got the kids of a bunch of ’90s Gap ad stars to star in their own ad, which basically means a crew of this generation’s cool kids got together and shot a little music video. With Naomi Campbell. Because—why not?

Chelsea Tyler, Lizzy Jagger, TJ Mizell, Evan Ross, Rumer Willis, and Coco Gordon hung out with Campbell (a ’90s Gap star herself, natch) for a couple of days in L.A. to sing an a cappella version of Color Me Badd’s “All 4 Love” while wearing items from the reissued collection. “Sometimes these things come out of nowhere and blow your mind away,” Tyler told us.

“I am a child of the ’90s,” she said. “I was so Gap’d out my whole childhood. That was my shit.”

Tyler signed on to the nostalgia project with memories of her father, Steven Tyler, rocking the very jeans she wore in the new ad. “My dad wore the Easy Fit jeans, and I remembered those a lot,” she said.

Though Tyler looks absolutely gorgeous in the ad, she told us that she keeps it pretty low-key when preparing for a shoot. When she started modeling, “my sister Liv [Tyler] gave me this rundown,” she told us. “Do a facial, whiten your teeth, make sure everything is shaved,” she said, “and really do an overhaul the night before and soak in a bath and align yourself in your body. And I did that for a few years.”

These days, she tries to keep it a little more casual. Though she affirms that “it is so important to connect with yourself in that way—a light facial, a little bit of teeth whitening,” she has realized that it’s best to just show up as you are on set. All the primping and prep can be a distraction. “I do find it takes away from you being your rawest, realest self,” she said. She’s still all about “taking a bath the night before,” but she has come to accept that “it’s also OK to not do any of that stuff and just fly by the seat of your pants.”

“It’s good to have a balance,” she concluded.

And with that, we present: The most chill, nostalgic ad we’ve seen in a long time.