‘The Bachelor’ Episode 4 Recap: The Girls Shovel Poop

Shit got real on The Bachelor last night. I mean that literally: The group date involved trucking out to a farm in Waukesha, Wisconsin—Bachelor Nick Viall‘s hometown—and shoveling up manure, along with performing cuter tasks such as bottle-feeding calves and, like, probably taking selfies while chewin’ on a stick of hay. (I mean, when in Rome…)

But, as usual, the star of the show here was once again Corinne, the villain frontrunner everyone absolutely loves to hate. Real talk: She’s out of control, and may or may not be an actual teenager, as New York mag so eloquently pointed out. (Seriously: If it came out that she was actually 16, and had somehow pulled the wool over the producers’ eyes, it would not surprise me in the slightest.)

Olympios was in rare form this episode, having completely pissed off every last fellow contestant in the house last week with her antics (which mostly consisted of seducing Nick every five minutes). She obviously completely lost her mind when ordered to handle manure, and wound up going and sitting on a rock for the duration of the group date.

“I don’t know how to do chores, let alone farm chores,” she whined into the confessional. “I want to be in a spa being fed a nice taco. Preferably chicken. But here I am,” she said at the beginning of the date. “Thank God i didn’t wear designer today.” And on and on: “Dude, I need sushi,” she complained.

Later, she told Kristina that she’d sat out the chores because of her hand. “I had a very serious medical condition,” she claimed. Kristina didn’t miss a beat, though: “I’m not stupid,” she replied, eyes narrowed. “I choose to face it head on.” Corinne went to the lengths of saying that she had a “serious hand situation” and that her hand was “losing circulation” and felt like it was “going to fall off.” LOL.

Meanwhile, Christen and Brittany were sent home at the rose ceremony that kicked off this week’s episode, and Danielle L. and Raven both got one-on-one dates. On Danielle’s, they hit up a special Chris Lane performance (if you don’t know who that is, don’t worry—me neither), and on Raven’s, he intro’d her to his 11-year-old sister—and his parents. Normal.

We left off with Corinne super butt-hurt about how mean the girls in the house were being to her, which included an interlude in which she ran off to tattle on them to Nick. “If any of the girls attack me again, there’s gonna be an issue,” she told the confessional. In the “up next” montage, Corinne expressed a goal of punching Taylor in the face, so—yeah, that’ll be interesting.

As for Nick, he seems to be having a pretty good time, reliably making out with each and every woman with whom he comes in one-on-one contact. He called this week his “favorite week so far,” so—that’s cool. At least someone on the show is enjoying themselves.