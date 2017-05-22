The 15 Best Movies About Summer Camp

There’s a million things to love about summer, but the nostalgia factor is pretty high up on our list—and watching movies about summer camp can take us right back to the freedom-filled seasons we enjoyed during childhood.

If you’re someone lucky enough to have been to sleep-away camp, you’ll know what a unique—sometimes life-changing—experience it can be. Between swimming, playing sports, bunk raids, arts and crafts, singing and dancing, and simply making friends that last a lifetime, heading to camp for the summer is one experience that sadly can’t be replicated in adulthood.

It’s not surprising that the subject of summer camp is rife for storytelling—how could it not be, when you have a bunch of adolescents all in one place?.

We’ve chosen our 15 all-time best movies that take place at summer camp, from classics like 1961’s “The Parent Trap” and 1979’s “Meatballs,” to modern favorites like “Wet Hot American Summer” and “Stagedoor.”

What are some of your favorite movies about camp?

Originally published June 2015. Updated May 2017.