The 50 Most Impressive Butts in Hollywood

Though some would argue that a fascination with the best butts in Hollywood never really went out of style, it seems the female bottom is enjoying a renaissance of sorts with a staggering number of famous women — including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Iggy Azalea, and Amber Rose — tripping over themselves to prove that they have the biggest, roundest, overall best butt.

And while we loathe to give Kardashian all the credit in these cases, it doesn’t feel like a coincidence the butt obsession sweeping Hollywood commenced about the same time the reality star’s fame hit a fever pitch.

That said, there have been celebrities whose butts have been been envied and admired long before Kardashian starting breaking the Internet — though they might not flaunt it quite as much.

Here, we’ve put together a list of the 50 — yes 50! — best asses in Hollywood. Start those squats now.

Jessica Biel

Scarlett Johansson

Minka Kelly

Iggy Azalea

Beyoncé Knowles

Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lopez

Shakira

Rihanna

Nicki Minaj

Eva Mendes

Jennifer Lawrence

Serena Williams

Sofia Vergara

Emily Ratajkowski

Ciara

Rosario Dawson

Chrissy Teigen

Gwyneth Paltrow

Kate Beckinsale

Lady Gaga

Naya Rivera

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Blake Lively

Kate Upton

Pippa Middleton

Jennifer Hudson

Eva Longoria

Jessica Alba

Penelope Cruz

Miranda Kerr

Khloe Kardashian

Christina Aguilera

Candice Swanepoel

Tyra Banks

Amber Rose

Fergie

Solange Knowles

Bar Refaeli

Coco Austin

Helen Mirren

Kate Hudson

Cameron Diaz

Lea Michele

Salma Hayek

Jane Fonda

Megan Fox

Gisele Bundchen

Gigi Hadid

Hailey Baldwin

