The 50 Most Impressive Butts in Hollywood

Though some would argue that a fascination with the best butts in Hollywood never really went out of style, it seems the female bottom is enjoying a renaissance of sorts with a staggering number of famous women — including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Iggy Azalea, and Amber Rose — tripping over themselves to prove that they have the biggest, roundest, overall best butt.
MORE: ‘Men Are Obsessed With my Butt’
And while we loathe to give Kardashian all the credit in these cases, it doesn’t feel like a coincidence the butt obsession sweeping Hollywood commenced about the same time the reality star’s fame hit a fever pitch.
That said, there have been celebrities whose butts have been been envied and admired long before Kardashian starting breaking the Internet — though they might not flaunt it quite as much.
Here, we’ve put together a list of the 50 — yes 50! — best asses in Hollywood. Start those squats now.
MORE: Short Celebrities! 30 Starlets That Are 5’3 Or Under
All photos: WENN