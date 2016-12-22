The 50 Most Impressive Butts in Hollywood

Though some would argue that a fascination with the best butts in Hollywood never really went out of style, it seems the female bottom is enjoying a renaissance of sorts with a staggering number of famous women — including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Iggy Azalea, and Amber Rose — tripping over themselves to prove that they have the biggest, roundest, overall best butt.

And while we loathe to give Kardashian all the credit in these cases, it doesn’t feel like a coincidence the butt obsession sweeping Hollywood commenced about the same time the reality star’s fame hit a fever pitch.

That said, there have been celebrities whose butts have been been envied and admired long before Kardashian starting breaking the Internet — though they might not flaunt it quite as much.

Here, we’ve put together a list of the 50 — yes 50! — best asses in Hollywood. Start those squats now.

All photos: WENN