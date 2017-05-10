StyleCaster
Share

The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

by
4576 Shares
The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram
Photo: Jacob Ammentorp Lund/Getty Images

Scroll To See More Images

As much as we hate the term “bikini body”—if you have a body and wear a bikini, you’ve got one!—it’s hard not to get a little inspired and excited for summer by peeking the best bikini bodies on Instagram.

It’s not just celebrities who are attracting hundreds of thousands of followers thanks to their killer bikini bods—bloggers, athletes, models, and a new wave of beach-loving Instagram stars are all using the platform to share their best bikini snaps—and, hey, if you’ve got it, why not ’Gram it.

There’s Tash Oakley, the Australian blogger with more than a million followers which she gained by sharing bathing-suit selfies (yep, she wears a swimsuit that well), Jessica Stein, a travel and style Instagram star evoking wanderlust with her photos taken exclusively in exotic destinations, and more genetically blessed influencers who (judging by their social media diaries) seem to live in swimwear.

That’s just the beginning, though: Ahead, we short-list the 50 best bikini bodies on Instagram right now, in no particular order.

MORE: Ashley Graham’s Most Naked Instagrams of All Time

1. Frida Aasaen

Location: New York
Follow @frida_aasen

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@frida_aasen

2. Mimi Elashiry

Location: Australia
Follow @mimielashiry

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@mimielashiry

3. Rocky Barnes

Location: Los Angeles
Follow @rocky_barnes

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@rocky_barnes

4. Jessica Stein

Location: Sydney, Australia
Follow @tuulavintage

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@tuulavintage

5. Dani Bonnor

Location: Australia
Follow @danibonnor

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@danibonnor

6. Devin Brugman

Location: Sydney, Australia
Follow @devinbrugman

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@devinbrugman

7. Alina Baikova

Location: New York
Follow @alina_baikova

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@alina_baikova

8. Carmen Lilly

Location: New York
Follow @stylecarmen

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@stylecarmen

9. Jenah Yamamoto

Location: New York
Follow @gypsyone

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@gypsyone

10. Katrina Brodsky

Location: Los Angeles
Follow @keller_rose

https://www.instagram.com/p/BFMXz7FjFHp/?taken-by=keller_rose

@keller_rose

11. Greta Rose

Location: Hawaii
Follow @greta_rosee

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@greta_rosee


12. Gabi Greg

Location: Los Angeles
Follow @gabifresh

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@gabifresh


13. Alexis Ren

Location: Los Angeles
Follow @alexisren

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@alexisren

 

14. Mahina Alexander

Location: Hawaii and Australia
Follow @mahinaalexander

mahina The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

15. Pia Muehlenbeck

Location: Australia
Follow @piamuehlenbeck

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@piamuehlenbeck

 

16. Natasha Oakley

Location: Australia
Follow @tashoakley

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@tashoakley

17. Olivia Lopez

Location: Los Angeles
Follow @lusttforlife

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@lusttforlife

18. Frederique Harrel

Location: London
Follow @freddieharrel

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@freddieharrel

19. Bridget Malcolm

Location: Australia
Follow @bridgetmalcolm

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@bridgetmalcolm

20. Kristine from Trendy Curvy

Location: Los Angeles
Follow @mskristine

https://www.instagram.com/p/3jy2CbuMJB/?taken-by=mskristine

@mskristine

21. Jessie Andrews

Location: Los Angeles
Follow @jessieandrews

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@jessieandrews

22. Jerae Nicole

Location: San Diego
Follow @curvyology

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@curvyology

23. Caitlyn Paterson

Location: Sydney, Australia
Follow @caitlynpaterson

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@caitlynpaterson

24. Hannah Ferguson

Location: New York
Follow @hannahfergusonofficial

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@hannahfergusonofficial

25. Nicole Isaacs

Location: Los Angeles
Follow @nicoleisaacs

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@nicoleisaacs

26. Nikisha Brunson

Location: Austin, Texas
Follow @nikishabrunson

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@nikishabrunson

27. Karri Nicholas

Location: Gold Coast, Australia
Follow @karri_nicholas

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@karri_nicholas

28. Rosanna Cordoba

Location: Colombia
Follow @rosanna_cordoba

rosanna The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@rosanna_cordoba

29. Sophia Chong

Location: Singapore
Follow @sophiachong

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@sophiachong

 

30. Danielle Knudson

Location: Canada
Follow @danielleknudson1

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@danielleknudson1

31. Racquel Natasha

Location: Canada
Follow @racquelnatasha

raquel The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@racquelnatasha

32. Izi Simundic

Location: Australia
Follow @izisimundic

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@izisimundic

33. Samantha Wennerstrom

Location: California
Follow @couldihavethat

The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@couldihavethat

34. Nataly Valdes

Location: California
Follow @natalyvaldes

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@natalyvaldes

 

35. Jaimie Sullivan

Location: Hawaii
Follow @jaimiesullivan

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@jaimiesullivan

36. Beatriz Fernández

Location: Spain
Follow @beatrizfernandezgar

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@beatrizfernandezgar

37. Kalani Miller

Location: Hawaii
Follow @kalanimiller

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@kalanimiller

38. Helen Janneson Bense

Location: Perth, Australia
Follow @gypsylovinlight

gypsy The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@gypsylovinlight

39. Anna Sommer

Follow @annstaaa

The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@annstaaa

40. Salma Elbernoussi

Location: Hawaii
Follow @salmanicole

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@salmanicole

41. Anastasia Ashley

Location: California
Follow @anastasiaashley

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@anastasiaashley

42. Chelsea Yamase

Location: Hawaii
Follow @chelseakauai

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@chelseakauai

43. Judy Sterling

Location: Toronto, Canada
Follow @judy25saywhat

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@judy25saywhat

44. Bree Kleintop

Location: Los Angeles
Follow @breekleintop

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@breekleintop

45. Eryn Krouse

Location: Los Angeles
Follow @erynkrouse

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@erynkrouse

46. Kyra Santoro

Location: Los Angeles
Follow @kyrrasantoroxx

kyra The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@kyrasantoroxx

47. Kelsey White

Location: Los Angeles
Follow @kelsey_white

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@kelsey_white

48. Ashley Skye

Location: Los Angeles
Follow @ashleysky

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@ashleysky

49. Jennifer Grace

Follow @thenativefox

%name The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@thenativefox

MORE: Kim Kardashian Wears Vintage Dior Bikini, Looks Downright Perfect

50. Lainy Hedaya

Location: New York
Follow @lainyhedaya

The 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram

@lainyhedaya

Originally published June 2016. Updated May 2017.

0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share