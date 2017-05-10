Scroll To See More Images

As much as we hate the term “bikini body”—if you have a body and wear a bikini, you’ve got one!—it’s hard not to get a little inspired and excited for summer by peeking the best bikini bodies on Instagram.

It’s not just celebrities who are attracting hundreds of thousands of followers thanks to their killer bikini bods—bloggers, athletes, models, and a new wave of beach-loving Instagram stars are all using the platform to share their best bikini snaps—and, hey, if you’ve got it, why not ’Gram it.

There’s Tash Oakley, the Australian blogger with more than a million followers which she gained by sharing bathing-suit selfies (yep, she wears a swimsuit that well), Jessica Stein, a travel and style Instagram star evoking wanderlust with her photos taken exclusively in exotic destinations, and more genetically blessed influencers who (judging by their social media diaries) seem to live in swimwear.

That’s just the beginning, though: Ahead, we short-list the 50 best bikini bodies on Instagram right now, in no particular order.

MORE: Ashley Graham’s Most Naked Instagrams of All Time



1. Frida Aasaen

Location: New York

Follow @frida_aasen

2. Mimi Elashiry

Location: Australia

Follow @mimielashiry

3. Rocky Barnes

Location: Los Angeles

Follow @rocky_barnes

4. Jessica Stein

Location: Sydney, Australia

Follow @tuulavintage

5. Dani Bonnor

Location: Australia

Follow @danibonnor

6. Devin Brugman

Location: Sydney, Australia

Follow @devinbrugman

7. Alina Baikova

Location: New York

Follow @alina_baikova

8. Carmen Lilly

Location: New York

Follow @stylecarmen

9. Jenah Yamamoto

Location: New York

Follow @gypsyone

10. Katrina Brodsky

Location: Los Angeles

Follow @keller_rose

11. Greta Rose

Location: Hawaii

Follow @greta_rosee



12. Gabi Greg

Location: Los Angeles

Follow @gabifresh



13. Alexis Ren

Location: Los Angeles

Follow @alexisren

14. Mahina Alexander

Location: Hawaii and Australia

Follow @mahinaalexander

15. Pia Muehlenbeck

Location: Australia

Follow @piamuehlenbeck

16. Natasha Oakley



Location: Australia

Follow @tashoakley

17. Olivia Lopez

Location: Los Angeles

Follow @lusttforlife

18. Frederique Harrel

Location: London

Follow @freddieharrel

19. Bridget Malcolm

Location: Australia

Follow @bridgetmalcolm

20. Kristine from Trendy Curvy

Location: Los Angeles

Follow @mskristine

21. Jessie Andrews

Location: Los Angeles

Follow @jessieandrews

22. Jerae Nicole

Location: San Diego

Follow @curvyology

23. Caitlyn Paterson

Location: Sydney, Australia

Follow @caitlynpaterson

24. Hannah Ferguson

Location: New York

Follow @hannahfergusonofficial

25. Nicole Isaacs

Location: Los Angeles

Follow @nicoleisaacs

26. Nikisha Brunson

Location: Austin, Texas

Follow @nikishabrunson

27. Karri Nicholas

Location: Gold Coast, Australia

Follow @karri_nicholas

28. Rosanna Cordoba

Location: Colombia

Follow @rosanna_cordoba

29. Sophia Chong

Location: Singapore

Follow @sophiachong

30. Danielle Knudson

Location: Canada

Follow @danielleknudson1

31. Racquel Natasha

Location: Canada

Follow @racquelnatasha

32. Izi Simundic

Location: Australia

Follow @izisimundic

33. Samantha Wennerstrom

Location: California

Follow @couldihavethat

34. Nataly Valdes

Location: California

Follow @natalyvaldes

35. Jaimie Sullivan

Location: Hawaii

Follow @jaimiesullivan

36. Beatriz Fernández

Location: Spain

Follow @beatrizfernandezgar

37. Kalani Miller

Location: Hawaii

Follow @kalanimiller

38. Helen Janneson Bense

Location: Perth, Australia

Follow @gypsylovinlight

39. Anna Sommer

Follow @annstaaa

40. Salma Elbernoussi

Location: Hawaii

Follow @salmanicole

41. Anastasia Ashley

Location: California

Follow @anastasiaashley

42. Chelsea Yamase

Location: Hawaii

Follow @chelseakauai

43. Judy Sterling

Location: Toronto, Canada

Follow @judy25saywhat

44. Bree Kleintop

Location: Los Angeles

Follow @breekleintop

45. Eryn Krouse

Location: Los Angeles

Follow @erynkrouse

46. Kyra Santoro

Location: Los Angeles

Follow @kyrrasantoroxx

47. Kelsey White

Location: Los Angeles

Follow @kelsey_white

48. Ashley Skye

Location: Los Angeles

Follow @ashleysky

49. Jennifer Grace

Follow @thenativefox

50. Lainy Hedaya

Location: New York

Follow @lainyhedaya

Originally published June 2016. Updated May 2017.