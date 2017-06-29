The 25 Best Songs About Butts: A Ranked Guide

If we’ve learned one thing during the course of the last year or so, it’s that butts are back—and with them the resurrection of a the booty song. While some critics have commented that a healthy backside never really went anywhere, we respectfully disagree. To wit: There once was a time when Jennifer Lopez‘s most defining feature was her shapely butt.

Throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s, Lopez was an enigma in a world of stick-skinny models and actresses, causing critics and the public alike to gawk like she was some sort of mystical creature whose derriere was a thing of wonder. But somewhere around the mid-aughts, ultra-thin became the norm in Hollywood again, and it seemed that J.Lo’s booty went the way of Juicy tracksuits. Then in 2007 a girl named Kim Kardashian appeared on the scene, and the topic of celebrity butts was once again at the forefront.

Now, a decade later, it’s at an all-time high, with everyone in Hollywood tripping over themselves to prove that they have the biggest, roundest, sexiest ass. Even J.Lo’s back on the butt train, trying semi-desperately to steal back her title, having launched a not-subtle single called “Booty,” and promoted it with—what else?—a photo of her own backside.

But there’s a long history of moneymakers being idolized in song—from Queen’s 1976 hit “Fat-Bottomed Girls” to 1992’s defining ass anthem “Baby Got Back”—so we decided to do a deep-dive into music’s vast booty-themed catalog and come up with a ranking of the 25 best songs about butts.

25. “Anaconda” Nicki Minaj



When Nicki first appeared on the music scene, her rap skills were bananas (if you haven’t heard her ferocious verse in Kanye West‘s 2010 “Monster,” seek it out, stat), but it’s safe to say that her lyrics have declined. Not that we don’t love a good lettuce reference, but “he tossed my salad so good we be calling him romaine” is maybe less than brilliant.

24. “U and Dat” E-40 Ft. T-Pain and Khandi

Most of 2006 was spend tryna to get to yooouuuuuuuuuu and that booty.

23. “Shake That” by Eminem ft. Nate Dogg

There’s the stuff that made Eminem interesting, then there’s stuff like this. It’s a forgettable party track, but it gets points for featuring the ever-smooth Dogg (RIP.)

22. “Booty” Jennifer Lopez ft. Iggy Azalea



All the ingredients for a perfect pop song: Catchy, sexy, a little desperate.

21. “Salt Shaker” Ying Yang Twins Ft. Lil John and the East Side Boyz

God bless the Dirty South.

20. “Shake Your Rump” Beastie Boyz

If anyone doubts the inventiveness of the Beastie Boyz lyrics, Google this song.

19. “2 Much Booty (In da Pants),” Soundmaster T

If you were listening to pop radio in 1994, you’ve probably still got “DANCE! Too much booty in the pants!” in your head.

18. “Tush” Ghostface Killah Ft. Missy Elliot



If it sounds familiar, it’s because it was censored and played on the radio in 2003 as “Push.” Not surprising considering its crowning lyrics include “tush, tush, tush/Wanna slide in the bush, bush, bush?/I’m on top, you like push, push, push/Keep it low like shush, shush, shush.

17. “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” Trace Adkins



We realize this 2004 country track isn’t exactly good, per se, but we’d be remiss to not include it simply for the fact that its ringtone alone received more than 75,000 downloads and there’s a European compilation album built around various mixes of the song.

16. “Pull Over” Trina



Early-aughts rapper Trina was deemed “as nasty as Lil’ Kim used to be” when her album “Da Baddest Bitch” dropped in 2000, and this song pretty much proves it. Trina might have faded away after one album, but this jet ski-heavy video lives on.

15. “All About That Bass” Meghan Trainor

We know the retro-tinged earworm is about having a big ass, but it’s safe to say nobody knows what being all about bass really means. Let us help: “You know how the bass guitar in a song is like its ‘thickness,’ the ‘bottom’? I kind of related a body to that,” Trainor told Billboard. We assume that means the treble is a lightweight.

14. “Low” Flo Rida

The song that sparked shorties everywhere to get ‘dem Apple Bottom jeans. And boots with the fur. And Reeboks with the strap.

13. “Culo” Pitbull ft. Lil John



Before Mr. Worldwide exclusively dressed like an extra from “Scarface,” he bopped around Miami in tank tops, bellowing “CULO!!!” Suffice it to say, you need not be a linguist to know what that means.

12. “Bubble Butt” Major Lazer ft. 2 Chainz, Bruno Mars, Tyga and Mystic



An all-star lineup spewing some of pop music’s most profound lyrics. Behold:

Bubble butt, bubble, bubble, bubble butt

Bubble butt, bubble, bubble, bubble butt

Turn around, stick it out, show the world what you got a

Bubble butt, bubble, bubble, bubble butt

Bubble butt, bubble, bubble, bubble butt

Bubble butt, bubble, bubble, bubble butt

Turn around, stick it out, show the world you got it!

11. “Big Ole Butt” LL Cool J

This story has everything: Milkshakes, the mall, shrimp and steak at Red Lobster, bamboo earrings, pipin’ hot pizza, and a hoe named Tina who has a BOB.

10. (Shake Shake Shake) Shake Your Booty” KC and the Sunshine Band

This 1976 confection was considered controversial when it came out, thanks to randy lyrics that include “shake shake shake/shake shake shake/shake your booty.” A testament to its longevity: It’s still played at every catering hall wedding, ’70s theme party, and bar mitzvah in America.

9. “My Humps” The Black-Eyed Peas

Arguably the song that put Fergie’s lovely lady lumps on the map.

8. “Back Dat Ass Up” Juvenile



His name kind of says it all, but we still dig this 1998 banger.

7. “Bonita Applebum” A Tribe Called Quest



Granted, this classic isn’t about butts, per se, but we’re giving it a spot because of its title. And because it’s awesome.

6. “Ms. Fat Booty” Mos Def

Arguably the smoothest song about butts ever written.

5. “Fat Bottomed Girls” Queen

Freddie Mercury and the gang made waves with their 1976 celebration of curves.

4. “Bootylicious” Destiny’s Child

You know the story: This song’s immense popularity causes it to be added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2004.

3. “Rumpshaker” Wrex-n-Effects

As soon as people heard that first saxophone lick (sampled from 1972’s “Darkest Light” by Lafayette Afro Rock Band) they were hooked on 1992’s now-classic. Fun fact: The second verse was written by a young Pharrell Williams.

2. “Baby Got Back” Sir Mix-a-Lot

Oh. My. God Becky, we know this song normally ends up at number one on lists like these, and while it was groundbreaking in its own way, there’s no doubt it’s become a parody of itself, thanks to a Glee cover and an ad campaign for Charmin toilet paper that showcases an animated bear rocking out to the original song.

1. “The Thong Song” Sisqo

We herby declare this absolutely ridiculous song number one on our list, thanks to its creative use of strings (performed by violinist Bruce Dukov, believe it or not), it’s early-aughts benchmarks (Sisqo’s bleached hair, belly button tattoo, flowy all-white outfit, fingerless gloves on the beach), agile gymnastics moves, and the fact that the entire world was trumpeting “THONG-THA-THONG-THONG-THONG” with straight faces as we rung in the millennium.

Originally published January 2015. Updated June 2017.