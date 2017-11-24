19 (Easy!) Ways to Rework Thanksgiving Leftovers

A version of this article was originally published in November 2015.
Now that your traditional Thanksgiving feast is over, it’s time to figure out what exactly to do with all those leftovers sitting ominously in the fridge. You’re not doomed to eat endless iterations of turkey and gravy sandwiches and cold cranberry sauce (unless, of course, that’s your jam, in which case, bon appetit!). Your leftover turkey and sides are only as limited as your imagination.
We’ve rounded up some innovative ways to remix your leftovers, taking inspiration from the countless cultures and culinary influences that have come to America in the years since the Pilgrims first sat down to that first delicious spread. Vietnamese-inspired turkey soup? Why not. And Mexican-style breakfast pizza? Don’t mind if we do.
Stuffing Waffles with Chia Cranberry Sauce
Turkey Salad with Cranberry Sauce Appetizer
Turkey Cobb Salad Lettuce Wrap
Loaded Turkey Panini with Pear, Goat Cheese, and Bacon
Six Ingredient Sausage Potato Pie
Mexican Turkey Breakfast Pizza
Sausage, Fennel, and Gruyere Miniature Egg Strata
Sweet Potato Hash with Turkey and Eggs
Grilled Brie, Turkey, and Cranberry Sandwich with Avocado
Ricotta and Sweet Potato Hotcakes
Healthy Bacon and Pumpkin Pasta
Thanksgiving Lasagna
Courtesy of Emily Cherofsky, founder of HelloCrisp.com
Ingredients:
1 cup shredded white meat turkey (sliced very thinly or shredded)
1 cup mashed sweet potatoes (season with salt, pepper and chopped fresh sage; pumpkin will work well for this layer too)
1 cup garlicky sautéed spinach with olive oil and salt
1 ½ cups béchamel sauce (or leftover gravy)
9 lasagna noodles cooked (dried pasta will work fine)
½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
¼ red onion thinly sliced
Bunch of fresh sage leaves
Toasted stuffing, crumbled over the top
Instructions:
- Spread a tablespoon of béchamel to cover the bottom of a buttered 7 x 10.5" baking dish.
- Begin the layers! 3 lasagna noodles, sweet potato, spinach, turkey, sauce. Repeat. Repeat for 3 layers. Press each layer down as you go to really get the flavors to meld and the structure to hold. I end on a hearty layer of béchamel.
- Sprinkle the mozzarella, sage leaves, red onion, and crispy crumbled stuffing over the top.
- Cover tightly with tin foil and refrigerate for at least an hour, up to a day.
- Remove from the fridge. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Bake covered for 20 minutes. Increase temperature to 400 degrees F. Remove tin foil and bake another 15 minutes, or until the cheese on top is golden around the edges and bubbly. Let cool for a few minutes, which will allow it to set.
- Enjoy your thanksgiving residuals!