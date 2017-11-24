19 (Easy!) Ways to Rework Thanksgiving Leftovers

A version of this article was originally published in November 2015.

Now that your traditional Thanksgiving feast is over, it’s time to figure out what exactly to do with all those leftovers sitting ominously in the fridge. You’re not doomed to eat endless iterations of turkey and gravy sandwiches and cold cranberry sauce (unless, of course, that’s your jam, in which case, bon appetit!). Your leftover turkey and sides are only as limited as your imagination.

We’ve rounded up some innovative ways to remix your leftovers, taking inspiration from the countless cultures and culinary influences that have come to America in the years since the Pilgrims first sat down to that first delicious spread. Vietnamese-inspired turkey soup? Why not. And Mexican-style breakfast pizza? Don’t mind if we do.