17 Affordable Ways to Take Advantage of This Season’s Terrazzo Trend

Though the 2018 lifestyle landscape has been pervaded by statement prints and Nordic trends, one incredibly retro material has proven to be a sleeper hit among home decor enthusiasts: terrazzo. (For those of you who’ve never seen it, terrazzo is basically the home-decor equivalent of Funfetti cake—haphazardly speckled and often colorful.)

According to our friends at Pinterest, people are saving terrazzo photos to their digital bulletin boards 316 percent more frequently this year than they were last year. That’s a huge jump, and it tells me the oh-so-’70s material is definitely making a comeback.

Now, real terrazzo is a composite material made from chips of marble, quartz, granite or glass—cemented in some kind of binder, like concrete or epoxy-resin. It’s traditionally used for floors, ceilings or patios, so taking advantage of the trend would likely require a full-on remodel.

Of course, some of us have neither the means nor the desire to overhaul our homes. But that doesn’t mean we’re precluded from the trend. In fact, there are myriad ways to get in on the whole terrazzo movement through low-maintenance (read: affordable) furniture and decor.

Here, 17 cute ways to add a little terrazzo to your life—none of which require any construction.