StyleCaster
Share

17 Times Celebrities Tried a Hair Color or Style Temporarily

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Times Celebrities Tried a Hair Color or Style Temporarily

by
17 Times Celebrities Tried a Hair Color or Style Temporarily
34 Start slideshow

Celebrities are fickle. They have at their disposal glam squads with the force of a thousand suns, which is to say that if, say, Kylie Jenner wants to bleach her dark locks platinum one day, tinge them rose gold the next, and then go back to black (OK, dark brown) the following week, she can totally do just that. And though Jenner didn’t quite move that quickly, she definitely switched swiftly this past summer, going from dark to light to pink and back again over the course of just a handful of months.

MORE: Was the Bleach Worth It? 10 Before-and-After Shots of Stars Who Went Platinum

And so, we culled a bevy celebs who tried out a new hair color—or, in some cases, a new hairstyle or cut (we see you, Emily Ratajkowski with bangs)—for a very short period of time, only to return to their regularly scheduled look shortly thereafter. Ahead, discover 17 times celebrities flirted with a new look for approx. five minutes.

MORE: Kylie Jenner Debuts Rose Gold Hair on Instagram, Looks Insanely Gorgeous

0 Thoughts?
1 of 34
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Photo: Getty
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Photo: instagram / @ellefanning
Emma Stone
Emma Stone
Photo: Getty
Emma Stone
Emma Stone
Photo: instagram / @emmastone_inspiring
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo: Getty
Photo: instagram / @emrata
Ke$ha
Ke$ha
Photo: Getty
Ke$ha
Ke$ha
Photo: Getty
Kirsten Stewart
Kirsten Stewart
Photo: Getty
Kirsten Stewart
Kirsten Stewart
Photo: Getty
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Photo: Getty
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams
Photo: Getty
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams
Photo: instagram / @maisie_williams
Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara
Photo: Getty
Photo: instagram / @rooneymaradaily
Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles
Photo: Getty
Photo: instagram / @saintrecords
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Photo: Getty
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Photo: Getty
Rihanna
Rihanna
Photo: Getty
Rihanna
Rihanna
Photo: instagram / @badgalriri
Beyoncé
Beyoncé
Photo: instagram / @beyonce
Beyoncé
Beyoncé
Photo: instagram / @beyonce
Zendaya
Zendaya
Photo: instagram / @zendaya
Zendaya
Zendaya
Photo: instagram / @zendaya
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne
Photo: instagram / @caradelevingne
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne
Photo: instagram / @caradelevingne
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale
Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale
Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez
Photo: Getty
Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez
Photo: instagram / @hereisgina
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Photo: instagram / @arianagrande
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Photo: instagram / @arianagrande

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Didn’t Get to March? Here are 7 Beauty Products That Give Back to Women

Didn’t Get to March? Here are 7 Beauty Products That Give Back to Women
  • Elle Fanning
  • Elle Fanning
  • Emma Stone
  • Emma Stone
  • Emily Ratajkowski
  • Ke$ha
  • Ke$ha
  • Kirsten Stewart
  • Kirsten Stewart
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Maisie Williams
  • Maisie Williams
  • Rooney Mara
  • Solange Knowles
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Rihanna
  • Rihanna
  • Beyoncé
  • Beyoncé
  • Zendaya
  • Zendaya
  • Cara Delevingne
  • Cara Delevingne
  • Lucy Hale
  • Lucy Hale
  • Gina Rodriguez
  • Gina Rodriguez
  • Ariana Grande
  • Ariana Grande
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share