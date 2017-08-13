You hear that? That’s the sound of about a bajillion teens screaming for their favorite stars, which can only mean one thing: the Teen Choice Awards 2017 are finally here. Yup. And even if you’re well past your teen years, you’re likely still aware of the Teen Choice Awards as the one time a year when all your favorite teen idols—both past and present—come together under one roof to dish out surfboard accolades.

And while there’s a lot to look forward to—with performances by Louis Tomlinson, Bebe Rexha, and Zara Larsson all on the way—let’s be real, what we’re most pumped for is the fashion.

So before you tune into the awards show on FOX from 8 to 10 p.m. EST, take a look at what all the stars wore—from Lucy Hale to Janel Parrish to Yara Shahidi—with our gallery on all the looks from the 2017 Teen Choice Awards red carpet, below.