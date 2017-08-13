StyleCaster
All the Looks from the 2017 Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet

Photo: Getty Images

You hear that? That’s the sound of about a bajillion teens screaming for their favorite stars, which can only mean one thing: the Teen Choice Awards 2017 are finally here. Yup. And even if you’re well past your teen years, you’re likely still aware of the Teen Choice Awards as the one time a year when all your favorite teen idols—both past and present—come together under one roof to dish out surfboard accolades.

And while there’s a lot to look forward to—with performances by Louis Tomlinson, Bebe Rexha, and Zara Larsson all on the way—let’s be real, what we’re most pumped for is the fashion.

So before you tune into the awards show on FOX from 8 to 10 p.m. EST, take a look at what all the stars wore—from Lucy Hale to Janel Parrish to Yara Shahidi—with our gallery on all the looks from the 2017 Teen Choice Awards red carpet, below.

1 of 35
Katherine Langford
Photo: Getty Images
Fifth Harmony
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne
Photo: Getty Images
Gigi Gorgeous
Photo: Getty Images
Louis Tomlinson
Photo: Getty Images
Victoria Justice
Photo: Getty Images
Naya Rivera
Photo: Getty Images
Melissa Benoist
Photo: Getty Images
Candace Cameron-Bure
Photo: Getty Images
Paris Jackson
Photo: Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Photo: Getty Images
Zara Larsson
Photo: Getty Images
Maddie Ziegler
Photo: Getty Images
Lili Reinhart
Photo: Getty Images
Katie Stevens
Photo: Getty Images
Lucy Hale
Photo: Getty Images
Kaitlin Olson
Photo: Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown
Photo: Getty Images
Grace VanderWaal
Photo: Getty Images
Bebe Rexha
Photo: Getty Images
Janel Parrish
Photo: Getty Images
Rita Ora
Photo: Getty Images
Alyson Stoner
Photo: Getty Images
Lori Loughlin
Photo: Getty Images
Ne-Yo
Photo: Getty Images
Zendaya
Zendaya
Madelaine Petsch
Madelaine Petsch
Aisha Dee
Aisha Dee
Photo: Getty Images
Chloe Lukasiak
Photo: Getty Images
Echosmith
Photo: Getty Images
Colleen Ballinger
Photo: Getty Images
Peyton List
Photo: Getty Images
Katherine McNamara
Photo: Getty Images
Bea Miller
Photo: Getty Images

