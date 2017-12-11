StyleCaster
Share

19 Snuggly, Stylish Teddy Coats to Shop Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

19 Snuggly, Stylish Teddy Coats to Shop Right Now

Rebecca Carhart
by
1 Shares
STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats
19 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

We’re firm believers in the idea that you can pretty much never have too many coats—particularly if you live in a place where temperatures plummet come winter. It’s ideal to have a few chic options to rotate through, like a printed statement coat, a sleek puffer (yes, those exist), and, of course, our current favorite: teddy bear coats. After appearing on the fall 2017 runways of Max Mara, Miu Miu and Sandy Liang, these aptly named fuzzy toppers are having a major fashion moment.

MORE: 17 Beanies and Knitted Hats to Finish Any Winter Outfit

We love the shaggy texture that falls somewhere between fluffy shearling and fleece, and which somehow looks bohemian yet also upscale and polished. Whether your choose a fashion-forward color block option or stick with classic creams and browns, this season’s hottest outerwear will keep you looking cool while keeping you toasty.

Click through and shop 19 chic yet cozy teddy coats that you’ll want to cuddle up in all winter long.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19
STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | I Am Gia ‘Pixie’ Coat

I Am Gia ‘Pixie’ Coat, $84 at I Am Gia

STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Topshop ‘Color Block’ Teddy Coat

Topshop ‘Color Block’ Teddy Coat, $210 at Topshop

STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | H&M ‘Pile’ Jacket

H&M ‘Pile’ Jacket, $59.99 at H&M

STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Bagatelle 'The Teddy’ Coat

Bagatelle 'The Teddy’ Coat, $995 at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Kenzie Teddy Bear Coat

Kenzie Teddy Bear Coat, $129 at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | J.Crew Textured Teddy Coat

J.Crew Textured Teddy Coat, $138.99 at J.Crew

STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter |Theory Shearling Coat

Theory Shearling Coat, $1,147.50 at Net-A-Porter

STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Stella McCartney Faux Shearling Coat

Stella McCartney Faux Shearling Coat, $1,022.50 at Net-A-Porter

STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Mango Faux Shearling Coat

Mango Faux Shearling Coat, $129.99 at Mango

STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Burberry Teddy Pea Coat

Burberry Teddy Pea Coat, $3,146 at My Theresa

STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Silence + Noise Cozy Reversible Coat

Silence + Noise Cozy Reversible Coat, $89 at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter |Free People Fluffy Coat

Free People Fluffy Coat, $228 at Free People

STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | H&M Faux Fur Coat

H&M Faux Fur Coat, $99 at H&M

STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Zara Reversible Contrasting Coat

Zara Reversible Contrasting Coat, $129 at Zara

STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Bershka Faux Shearling Coat

Bershka Faux Shearling Coat, $79.90 at Bershka

STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Sage Collective Teddy Coat

Sage Collective Teddy Coat, $295 at Bloomingdales

STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Simply Be Teddy Fur Coat

Simply Be Teddy Fur Coat, $132.49 at Simply Be

STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Boohoo Shaggy Faux Fur Coat

Boohoo Shaggy Faux Fur Coat, $43 at Boohoo

STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Zara Contrasting Faux Fur Jacket

Zara Contrasting Faux Fur Jacket, $149 at Zara

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Pull Off Wide Leg Jeans

20 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Pull Off Wide Leg Jeans
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | I Am Gia ‘Pixie’ Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Topshop ‘Color Block’ Teddy Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | H&M ‘Pile’ Jacket
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Bagatelle 'The Teddy’ Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Kenzie Teddy Bear Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | J.Crew Textured Teddy Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter |Theory Shearling Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Stella McCartney Faux Shearling Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Mango Faux Shearling Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Burberry Teddy Pea Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Silence + Noise Cozy Reversible Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter |Free People Fluffy Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | H&M Faux Fur Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Zara Reversible Contrasting Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Bershka Faux Shearling Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Sage Collective Teddy Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Simply Be Teddy Fur Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Boohoo Shaggy Faux Fur Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Teddy Bear Coats for the Winter | Zara Contrasting Faux Fur Jacket
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share