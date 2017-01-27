Taylor Swift and Zayn Dropped Their Music Video at Midnight, and It Is FIRE

While you were sleeping, Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik dropped their new music video, “I Don’t Want to Live Forever,” last night at midnight. It’s a song from the upcoming Fifty Shades Darker, which releases February 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The vid kicks off with Malik—er, should we say, ZAYN—looking mighty emo about having his umbrella held for him and his picture taken. Then Tay-Tay comes along to croon about how she’s “been feeling sad in all the nicest places.” Cue the champagne bottle being flung against the wall to shatter in a thousand pieces (Zayn) and the angsty clawing of the padded headboard (Tay, of course).

At very least, this is the first music we’ve heard from both Swift and Malik in a while, so—that’s nice. But before you go wagging your tongue about a Malik/Swift hookup conspiracy, let’s be clear: Malik’s gf, Gigi Hadid, is fully in Swift’s girl squad, so—nope. Scroll down for the full video, and just try not to get it stuck in your head all day. It’s definitely stuck in ours.