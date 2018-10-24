Taylor Swift Recovers from Wardrobe Malfunction After Accidentally Unzipping Her Bodysuit

Wardrobe malfunctions have nothing on Taylor Swift. Confusing outfits, on the other hand, well, that’s another story.

The 28-year-old singer suffered an on-stage snafu on Wednesday when she accidentally unzipped her bodysuit at a concert in Australia. The moment happened as Swift was transitioning to perform her song “King of My Heart” and accidentally unzipped her costume in the process. Video of the moment shows the singer taking off her robe before realizing her bodysuit was zipped all the way down.

After mouthing a huge “oops!”, the singer swiftly zipped her suit back up, gave a head tilt to the crowd and proceeded with her performance. Naturally, fans freaked out at the mini-mistake. “SHE UNZIPPED THE WRONG BODY SUIT AND MOUTHED OOPS I’D SO DIE FOR HER,” one fan tweeted. Another added, “her little ‘oops’ after she realizes her zipper is down on her KOMH costume JDDNDM i love her.”

Taylor Swift: 1

Zippers: 0