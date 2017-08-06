Taylor Swift’s Shrinking Squad: Where All 15 Original Members Stand Now

Throughout Taylor Swift‘s 1989 World Tour in 2015, the singer made #squadgoals a viral headline as everyone became infatuated with the enviable bond of her huge, glamorous group of friends. Swift’s concerts became a who’s who of A-list models, athletes, and actresses, and her Instagram feed (and her friends’) became albums for the groups’ fun-filled vacations and impromptu baking parties.
But as time passed, the visibility of Swift’s squad has dwindled tremendously. Her members’ Instagram feeds feature other friends, the high-profile parties have stopped, and Swift has taken a noticeable break from social media.
All this left us wondering: WTF happened, and which women are actually still in Swift’s squad? We took a closer look at each former member in an attempt to analyze where she stands with Swift now. Follow along, ahead.
Kendall Jenner
Status: Not friends
Despite an appearance at a concert at Swift's 1989 World Tour alongside other supermodel besties like Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne, Jenner is not as close to Swift as fans might think.
Kim Kardashian confirmed that when the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star appeared on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" to admit that Jenner is indeed not in Swift's squad. It might have to do with Kardashian's Snapchat exposure or that Jenner has formed her own supermodel squad, called the Super Natural Friend Group with "It" girls like Hailey Baldwin, who has made public her distaste for the country singer-turned-pop star.
Lorde
Status: Still friends
Amidst her social media hiatus, Swift dedicated one of three recent Instagram posts to Lorde, congratulating her in March when her single, "Green Light," debuted. In July, a Yahoo interview suggested that Lorde and Swift had fallen out based on her saying, "I don't hang out with these people at all."
The singer clarified her comments on Twitter, explaining that she is still good friends with Swift and that her comments were about the squad as a whole. "[The squad] was never some exclusive club or secret society, but a wide circle of people, some of whom I know, and some who I’ve never met, like most wide groups of friends," she tweeted.
Karlie Kloss
Status: Questionable
For a long time, Kloss was Swift's right-hand woman and the arguable co-captain of her squad. But lately, Kloss's impromptu apartment visits to Swift's downtown Manhattan loft has tremendously dwindled. The duo haven't been photographed together since October 2016.
To add more fuel to the fire, rumors flew that Swift and Kloss had a falling out when Kloss was seen partying with Kendall Jenner (sister of Swift's arch nemesis Kim Kardashian) in Paris last month.
Zendaya
Status: Not friends
In 2015, Zendaya was initiated into Swift's squad after she appeared as Cut-Throat in her "Bad Blood" music video. The actress even joined Swift and the rest of her squad as they made their way from award show to award show collecting trophies for the member-filled video.
However, in July 2016, fans suspected things had soured between the two. Amid Swift's feud with Kim Kardashian, Zendaya was seen liking tweets criticizing Swift and praising Kardashian. Though the actress quickly unliked the tweets, the two still haven't been photographed together since "Bad Blood."
Ellie Goulding
Status: Questionable
Goulding and Swift have a long history. Like a lot of Swift's squad members, Goulding was in the music video for the singer's 2015 single, "Bad Blood." Goulding also introduced Swift to Calvin Harris (who happens to be the "Lights" singer's ex) and was even there when Swift met her boyfriend after Harris, Tom Hiddleston, at an awards show in 2016.
But there's a lot of evidence to suggest that Swift and Goulding are no longer close. After Swift and Harris's breakup, Golding was spotted with him in 2016. In 2015, Goulding also posted a photo of her partying with Katy Perry (Swift's longtime rival), which she later took down.
Lena Dunham
Status: Still friends
Like Lorde, Dunham is also only in the friendship for Swift and Swift alone. The "Girls" creator, who starred in Swift's "Bad Blood" music video and whose boyfriend, Jack Antonoff, is a frequent collaborator of Swift's, opened up on Howard Stern's radio show February on how she isn't in it for the squad and prefers to hang with Swift one-on-one. “I'm more of a one-on-one hanger. A big group hang is not my specialty,” Dunham said.
Hailee Steinfeld
Status: Friendly but not close
Steinfeld was another regular from Swift's "Bad Blood" music video who joined the singer on her awards circuit. Though the "Starving" singer never duetted with Swift herself, she did appear on-stage at a 1989 concert as a guest and has been Instragrammed hanging out with Swift on group gatherings.
It seemed like she was squad staple until a Seventeen interview came out in which Steinfeld revealed that the two weren't as chummy as cameras made it seem. "I think people think we spend a lot more time together than we actually do!" Steinfeld said.
HAIM
Status: Still friends
Like Lorde, the HAIM sisters were one of the few squad members Swift broke her social media silence for. In May, Swift Instagrammed a screenshot of her listening to the band's single, "Want You Back."
The foursome also have a long history. Though the band wasn't included in Swift's "Bad Blood" music video, they've appeared on each other's Instagrams quite frequently—whether it be on road trips, tropical vacations, or low-key hangouts at home.
Cara Delevingne
Status: Friendly but not close
Delevingne is another wild card. For awhile, the model was one of the key members of Swift's squad, appearing in the "Bad Blood" music video, guesting at a couple concerts, and showing up at her Instagrammable baking parties.
However, like a lot of Swift's friends, the hangouts have tapered off. Instead, Delevingne is hanging out Kendall Jenner, something that's given Karlie Kloss a lot of trouble too. In fact, Delevingne was the one who snapped the selfie of Kloss and Jenner that spurred feud rumors between the old BFFs. However, given Delevingne's nonchalant nature, we're guessing her and Swift have simply drifted apart, but don't have bad blood.
Selena Gomez
Status: Still friends
Out of all of Swift's friends, she and Gomez go back the farthest. They met in 2008 when they were both teenagers and still starting out in the biz. The two quickly built an inseparable enough bond for Gomez to duet on several of Swift's tours, as well as play the starring role in her "Bad Blood" music video.
And despite talk that the two are on the rocks—considering Gomez is now dating The Weeknd (the ex of Bella Hadid, a.k.a the little sister of squad member Gigi Hadid)—Swift shut the talk down on Instagram recently when she posted a screenshot congratulating Gomez on her new single, "Fetish."
Gigi Hadid
Status: Still friends
Speaking of Hadid, the model and Swift are likely still friends. As another key squad member, Hadid appeared in the "Bad Blood" music video, walked the catwalk with Swift on her tour, and became a regular on her Instagram.
Despite talk that Hadid had switched sides after her sister, Bella, unfollowed Swift's longtime BFF, Selena Gomez, on Instagram, the two seem to be doing alright. Hadid, who's appeared more recently with Swift on Instagram than other squad members, even introduced Swift to her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, who collaborated with the singer on her "Fifty Shades Darker" single, "I Don't Wanna Live Together." No bad blood here.
Lily Aldridge
Status: Likely still friends
Aldridge, who met Swift (like a lot of the other models on this list) when she performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2015, hasn't appeared on Instagram much with Swift in the past few months.
It might seem odd, considering Aldridge starred in "Bad Blood" and walked the runway at several of Swift's concerts. But before we jump to conclusions, the Victoria's Secret Angel also has a 4-year-old (which means she's busy AF) and is still good friends with the other models in the squad. So we're guessing the lack of Insta hangouts is simply due to a busy schedule.
Ruby Rose
Status: Still friends
The "Orange Is the New Black" star was sort of a latecomer to Swift's squad. She didn't appear in the "Bad Blood" music video and only made sparse appearances on Swift's Instagram when the whole squad hung out.
Still, there are key pieces of evidence to suggest that Rose and Swift are closer than you think. For one, Swift surprised Rose when she presented her an accolade the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards. Secondly (and probably more damning) is that Rose was the only member to publicly denounce Katy Perry for shading Swift in her song, "Swish Swish"—in which Perry tells Swift not to come for her.
Long story short: Rose called Perry's music "purposeful poop" and "bomb a petit." Given this was earlier this summer, we're guessing that Swift and Rose are still tight. Only a true squad member would go out on a limb like that.
Camila Cabello
Status: Friendly but not close
Fans first found out that the Fifth Harmony member was in Swift's squad in 2015 when Swift threw the ex-girl group member an impromptu 18th birthday party when she said she was doing absolutely nothing. (Selena Gomez and Hailee Steinfeld were also guests.) Since then, Cabello has become a little sister figure for the singer, who provides the "I Have Questions" with dating advice.
Though the two haven't been photographed together recently (the last time Cabello talked about Swift was in February 2017), we're guessing they're both super busy. Cabello is launching a solo career, while Swift is reportedly revving up for a sixth album.
Martha Hunt
Status: Still friends
Like a lot of Swift's model friends, Hunt has also taken a step back from the squad. The Victoria's Secret Model, who was once a staple on Swift's 1989 World Tour and had a part in her "Bad Blood" music video, haven't had many public appearances since. The last notable time was in September 2016, when Hunt went over to Swift's New York apartment to play with her cats.
However, the lack of hangs might simply be because of Swift's recent extreme privacy. In June, Hunt gushed about her squad leader on the red carpet for the Much Music Video Awards, where she revealed that Swift is merely "living life."