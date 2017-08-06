Taylor Swift’s Shrinking Squad: Where All 15 Original Members Stand Now

Throughout Taylor Swift‘s 1989 World Tour in 2015, the singer made #squadgoals a viral headline as everyone became infatuated with the enviable bond of her huge, glamorous group of friends. Swift’s concerts became a who’s who of A-list models, athletes, and actresses, and her Instagram feed (and her friends’) became albums for the groups’ fun-filled vacations and impromptu baking parties.

But as time passed, the visibility of Swift’s squad has dwindled tremendously. Her members’ Instagram feeds feature other friends, the high-profile parties have stopped, and Swift has taken a noticeable break from social media.

All this left us wondering: WTF happened, and which women are actually still in Swift’s squad? We took a closer look at each former member in an attempt to analyze where she stands with Swift now. Follow along, ahead.