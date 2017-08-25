Taylor Swift Just Dropped New Single “Look What You Made Me Do”

After a week of posting snake videos on her recently reinstated Twitter page, Taylor Swift is finally giving the world it’s been waiting for: new music. The single, titled “Look What You Made Me Do,” is the first song to drop from her new (sixth) album, titled “Reputation,” which she teased with a sneak peek cover art earlier this week.

And guys, if the rest of the album is anything like this first song, it’s gonna be pretty damn dark. Take a listen:

The artsy lyric video removes any need to rewind to try to parse the song’s words, as they’re very clear. Printed in black, dark gray, and red, Swift sings about how the world tries to draw her into its drama, but she’s too smart to get sucked in. Amongst imagery of snakes and broken mirrors, Swift sings: “I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me.”

There’s also a reference to a “list of names”—on which her enemy’s is underlined—that she plans to check not once, but twice (um, is that a straight-up Santa reference?). The intense images continue, with a silhouette of a woman holding a smoking gun and then answering a phone and claiming the old Taylor Swift isn’t here—because she’s dead.

We’re sure “Look What You Made Me Do,” as with all of Swift’s music, will be surrounded by tons of controversies and theories about the true inspiration for the song, since the singer loves to draw inspiration from her personal life and channel her emotions into her art. Is the enemy she’s referring to Kanye West? Katy Perry? Or could she be talking to all her haters in general?

The full “Reputation” album will drop on November 10, but in the meantime, here are a few more ideas about what Swift could address on it.