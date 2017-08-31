Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Still ‘Good Friends,’ Despite Music Video Snub

After months of rumors that Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss, Hollywood’s one-time unbreakable BFFs, split over a supposed feud, we finally know what went down. Despite the talk, Kloss’s growing friendship with Swift’s nemesis’s sister, Kendall Jenner, and an apparent diss in the singer’s new “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, Swift and Kloss are reportedly still going strong.

“Taylor and Karlie are still very much good friends,” a source told Us Weekly.

Per the magazine’s source, the Swift and Kloss’s respect for each other has never wavered. Kloss admires Swift’s revamped music career, and Swift reveres Kloss’s new project, Kode With Klossy, a camp designed to teach young girls how to code technology.

“Taylor respects Karlie so much for doing her own thing and being smart,” the source said. “Taylor has so much admiration for her, especially for educating girls with coding.”

Happiest of Birthdays to my ride or die @taylorswift ❤️🎂👯❤️ I feel blessed to count you as my friend, sister and partner in crime. Can't wait to celebrate together very soon ❤️🍪🍾 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Dec 13, 2016 at 4:09am PST

Feuding rumors between Kloss and Swift reached an all-time high in June when the Victoria’s Secret model took a selfie with Jenner, the sister of Swift’s assumed public enemy number-one, Kim Kardashian, at Paris Fashion Week.

The talk was only fueled when Swift dropped her new music video on Sunday, which included a scene in which she wore a shirt with the names of her supposed squad members. Among the names were Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and the sisters of HAIM. Left out was Kloss, prompting fans to assume that the supermodel was exiled from the Grammy winner’s squad.

Though, in tabloid talk, “sources” can mean literally anything, we’re sure we’ll know exactly what went down with the Swift-Kloss saga when the singer drops her sixth album in November. Until then, let the speculation continue.