25 Taylor Swift Holiday Gifts to Buy for Your Squad This Season

With the release of her sixth album, Reputation, in November, Taylor Swift is officially back in the public eye—and on the minds of Swifties everywhere. That means that come time for holiday shopping (which probably should’ve begun a few weeks ago, but no shame—we’re all procrastinators) expect a lot of of T-Swift-themed wish lists from your Taylor Swift-obsessed loved ones.

And though it might be easy to reach for the 27-year-old singer’s CD or a non-special Taylor Swift-branded t-shirt and call it a day, if you really want to impress the Swifties in your life, you’re going to need to go above and beyond a mug with the phrase “Shake It Off.” Fortunately for you, we did the leg work and scoured the internet for the best of the best Taylor Swift presents to gift your Taylor Swift-obsessed squad this season. Check out our Taylor Swift gift guide, ahead.