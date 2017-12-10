25 Taylor Swift Holiday Gifts to Buy for Your Squad This Season

With the release of her sixth album, Reputation, in November, Taylor Swift is officially back in the public eye—and on the minds of Swifties everywhere. That means that come time for holiday shopping (which probably should’ve begun a few weeks ago, but no shame—we’re all procrastinators) expect a lot of of T-Swift-themed wish lists from your Taylor Swift-obsessed loved ones.
And though it might be easy to reach for the 27-year-old singer’s CD or a non-special Taylor Swift-branded t-shirt and call it a day, if you really want to impress the Swifties in your life, you’re going to need to go above and beyond a mug with the phrase “Shake It Off.” Fortunately for you, we did the leg work and scoured the internet for the best of the best Taylor Swift presents to gift your Taylor Swift-obsessed squad this season. Check out our Taylor Swift gift guide, ahead.
'Swiftie' Pendant Necklace
Have your friends declare their Swiftie allegiance with this necklace.
$7.99, at Amazon
'Stumble on Home to My Cats' Mug
Gift this pink-printed mug quoting Swift's fan-favorite lyric from "Gorgeous."
$16, at Etsy
Taylor Swift Prayer Candle
Buy this Taylor Swift prayer candle for your Swiftie friends to worship
$9.99, at Etsy
Taylor Swift Throw Pillow
Cushion Swifties' couches with this Taylor Swift-printed throw pillow.
$25, at Etsy
'Shake It Off' Tea Towel
Swift-up your kitchen with this tea towel quoting the singer's 1989 song, "Shake It Off."
$9.31, at Etsy
Taylor Swift Holiday Card
Send your Swiftie friends this holiday card referencing the singer's lyrics from "Look What You Made Me Do"
$4.85, at Etsy
'Stumble on Home to My Cats' Throw Pillow
But your Swift-obsessed friends this cat-printed throw pillow, quoting Swift's song "Gorgeous," to stumble home to.
$20, at Redbubble
'Old Taylor Can't Come to the Phone' Phone Case
Be extra meta with this phone case quoting Swift's fan-favorite lyric from "Look What You Made Me Do."
$35, at TaylorSwift.com
'Reputation' Tote Bag
Lug your stuff Swift-style with this Reputation-branded tote bag.
$21.21, at Etsy
Taylor Swift 'Reputation' Stickers
This sticker set features several Swifts from the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.
$9.49, at Etsy
'Squad Goals' Sweatshirt
Up your squad's style with this 'Squad Goals' sweatshirt nodding to Swift's 1989 famous friend group.
$24.90, at Etsy
Taylor Swift Snake Socks
Stuff Swifties's stockings with these socks branded with snakes, Swift's symbol for the Reputation era.
$15, at TaylorSwift.com
'1989' Karaoke CD
Relive Swift's last era by gifting your squad this 1989 karaoke CD.
$11.73, at Amazon
'No Its Becky' T-Shirt
'Reputation' Reversible Pullover
Buy Swifties two gifts in one with this reversible pullover from Swift's online shop.
$65, at TaylorSwift.com
Taylor Swift Spray-Paint Vinyl Art
Though it might not actually play, Swifties will cherish this vinyl art featuring a spray-painted picture of Swift's Reputation cover.
$25, at Etsy
Gold Snake Ring
Buy this piece of jewelry based on Swift's Reputation spirit animal, the snake.
$60, at TaylorSwift.com
'Swiftamine' Gag Gift
We all have that one friend who won't admit they like Taylor Swift. Gift them this prank 'medicine.'
$2, at Etsy
Taylor Swift 2018 Calendar
Prepare for the next year with this Taylor Swift calendar.
$9.46, at Amazon
'Taylor Swift: The Ultimate Fan Book 2017'
Gift this fan book containing trivia, quizzes, and quotes.
$9.98, at Barnes and Noble
'The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection'
What Swiftie holiday wish list is complete without her 2008 Christmas album?
$7.99, at Target
Taylor Swift Handmade Acrylic Painting
Up your Swiftie friends' home with this 16 x 20 handmade acrylic painting of Swift.
$121.33, at Etsy
Taylor Swift Water-Color Art
Gift your friends this water-color art quoting a lyric from Swift's song, "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things."
$10.62, at Etsy
Taylor Swift Polaroids
Gift this set of vintage-looking Taylor Swift polaroids.
$15.85, at Etsy
'Taylor Swift: The Ultimate Coloring Books'
Gift this Taylor Swift-themed coloring book to young Swifties (or those young at heart.)
$8.99, at Amazon
