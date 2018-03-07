Taylor Swift’s Friend Disses Her, Claims She Chose Her Boyfriend Over Her Squad

Could Taylor Swift‘s squad actually be over? One member seems to think so. In an interview with Grazia, one of Swift’s close celebrity friends spoke anonymously about how the 28-year-old singer’s new relationship with actor Joe Alwyn has created a divide in the once-tight-knit friend group.

The friend, who Grazia said was a “high-profile former member” of Swift’s squad, claimed that the singer has gone “off-grid” since she began dating Alwyn more than a year ago. The friend’s claims come a week after The Sun reported that Swift had basically moved in with Alwyn in his North London apartment.

“Celebrity friendships are weird. You don’t see each other for forever, and you accept that—but Taylor’s gone off-grid in a big way since meeting Joe,” the friend said.

Another reason for the squad breakup could be Swift’s alleged “high-maintenance.” The friend also claimed that Swift specifically told famous members in her squad not to talk about her interviews to protect her image.

“I even heard about people getting requests not to mention her in interviews,” the friend said. “It’s hard when that’s all you’re asked about, but Taylor is hyper-sensitive. I guess you have to be high-maintenance to become the biggest pop star in the world.”

However, a second friend, who also spoke anonymously, claims that Swift isn’t distancing herself from her friends, but choosing to spend time with them individually—as a result from critics calling her squad “elitist.”

“Taylor’s been keeping a low profile, but there hasn’t been a big fall-out,” the second friend said. “She was stung by claims her squad was elitist and prefers to spend time with close friends one-on-one at the moment.”

That doesn’t mean that Swift hasn’t ruffled some feathers. Like the first source, the second friend claims that Swift’s new relationship with Alwyn has caused some drama in her friend group, which might result awkwardly if Swift and Alwyn don’t work out.

“Since meeting Joe, her priorities have shifted, and everyone’s hoping for her sake that it works out. If it doesn’t, she may find herself having to make some awkward reparations,” the second friend said.

It’s important to note that both sources are anonymous, so they could be anyone (or no one.) Grazia didn’t reveal who the sources are, so it’s best to take what they’re saying with a grain of salt. Still, it’s fun to speculate who the “famous friend” could be. (*ahem Karlie Kloss *ahem.)