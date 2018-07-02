Taylor Swift Was Almost Hit by a Bird That Flew Right at Her at a Concert

Over the years, Taylor Swift has managed to dodge questions about her relationships, rumors about her friendship with Karlie Kloss, and criticism for her political indifference. Now, the 28-year-old singer is using her stealthiness for an even greater cause: avoiding birds.

While performing a concert on her Reputation Stadium Tour on Saturday, Swift came face-to-face with an unwelcome audience member after a high-speed bird flew right at her and almost smacked her in the face. A video of the performance, which was at Swift’s stop at John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, showed the singer strutting down the stage and belting the words to “Love Story” when a bird soars at her from the side.

After pausing for a second to crouch and deflect the bird, Swift can be seen whipping her hair back and returning to pop-star mode as the bird flies off into the distance. Naturally, the moment was captured by dozens of fans and retweeted with Swifties praising the singer’s bird-dodging skills.

However, that isn’t the only animal interaction Swift had that night. While walking through the crowd, Swift noticed a puppy. She immediately made a beeline for the dog, picked it up, and gave it a kiss as it gently pawed her face. “I wish I was that dog!” a fan can be heard screaming in the background.

Dog whispering. Bird dodging. Expect more tweet-worthy animal encounters from Swift’s Reputation tour.