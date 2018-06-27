StyleCaster
23 Must-Have Items from Target’s New Home Collection

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Scovad/Getty Images.

Growing up, Target was my go-to for summer swimwear and the occasional cute top. In college, it was my go-to for, well, everything. (I went to school in a small town, and Target was a one-stop shop for groceries, toiletries, and dorm necessities.)

But I’d never really paid attention to Target’s home stuff—that is, until the company launched its new home collection, Made by Design, at the beginning of this month.

Made by Design is a 750-piece collection “full of simple, beautifully-designed (and unbelievably affordable) pieces [that can] elevate every room in your home,” according to Target. And looking at the pieces, I gotta say, I agree. Made by Design is chock-full of stunning, minimalist home decor, and all of it’s available at that affordable Target price-point.

Looking for sleek furniture in light bamboo browns and deep mahoganies? Kitchen necessities that come in elegant charcoals and pewter grays? Affordable home decor that isn’t totally basic? Made by Design has all of that and more. I’m not kidding—browse the collection and tell me it doesn’t look straight out of a Scandinavian interior design catalog.

If you’re not into the idea of perusing Made by Design’s 750 pieces, scroll through our slideshow to see our 23 favorite picks from the minimalist collection.

1 of 23
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Horizontal Bookcase, $90
Horizontal Bookcase, $90

Load this bookcase with your favorite baubles, or opt for a more minimal look, like Target has here.

Horizontal Bookcase, $90 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Beech Wood Kitchen Utensils Collection (Set of 6), $30
Beech Wood Kitchen Utensils Collection (Set of 6), $30

Trust me when I say kitchen utensils are rarely this stylish.

Beech Wood Kitchen Utensils Collection (Set of 6), $30 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Non-Slip Velvet Hanger (Pack of 10), $7
Non-Slip Velvet Hanger (Pack of 10), $7

Unify your hanger situation to save space (and make your closet even better-looking than it already is).

Non-Slip Velvet Hanger (10 Pack), $7 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Glass Dinnerware Set (Set of 18), $40
Glass Dinnerware Set (Set of 18), $40

If you're obsessed with this dinnerware set, shop the sister hosting collection, too.

Glass Dinnerware Set (Set of 18), $40 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Thin Hinged Frame, $6
Thin Hinged Frame, $6

This frame would look great in any room—no matter the color palette.

Thin Hinged Frame, $6 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Bath Rug, $8
Bath Rug, $8

The perfect complement to any printed shower curtain.

Bath Rug, $8 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Measuring Cups and Spoons, $5
Measuring Cups and Spoons, $5

A sleek spin on a kitchen necessity.

Measuring Cups and Spoons, $5 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Kitchen Cabinet Organizer Basket, $9
Kitchen Cabinet Organizer Basket, $9

To keep your fruit from spilling all over your counter.

Kitchen Cabinet Organizer Basket, $9 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Metal Task Lamp, $20
Metal Task Lamp, $20

An affordable desk lamp that doesn't look tacky.

Metal Task Lamp, $20 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Bath Accessories Collection (Set of 3), $33
Bath Accessories Collection (Set of 3), $33

I've never seen bathroom accessories look so elegant.

Bath Accessories Collection (Set of 3), $33 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Stainless Steel Cookware Set (Set of 11), $130
Stainless Steel Cookware Set (Set of 11), $130

Eleven nice-looking pots and pans for just $130? Sign me up.

Stainless Steel Cookware Set (Set of 11), $130 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Desk with Drawer, $90
Desk with Drawer, $90

Real talk: About to buy this for my room.

Desk with Drawer, $90 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Thin Gallery Float Frame, $12
Thin Gallery Float Frame, $12

Not your average picture frame.

Thin Gallery Float Frame, $12 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Plastic Mixing Bowl (Set of 3), $8
Plastic Mixing Bowl (Set of 3), $8

Because everyone needs mixing bowls, and these are actually cute.

Plastic Mixing Bowl (Set of 3), $8 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Dining Bench, $90
Dining Bench, $90

A dining set that would fit seamlessly into any home.

Dining Bench, $90at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Bath Storage Collection (Set of 3), $12
Bath Storage Collection (Set of 3), $12

This is about as attractive as bathroom storage gets.

Bath Storage Collection (Set of 3), $12 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Solid Terry Dishcloth (Pack of 6), $4
Solid Terry Dishcloth (Pack of 6), $4

Maintain your minimal color palette with charcoal dishcloths.

Solid Terry Dishcloth (Pack of 6), $4 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Wire Dish Rack, $10
Wire Dish Rack, $10

Because some apartments don't come with a built-in dishwasher.

Wire Dish Rack, $10 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Kitchen Tools (Set of 6), $13
Kitchen Tools (Set of 6), $13

Six sleek kitchen accessories for a mere $13.

Kitchen Tools (Set of 6), $13 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Deep Metal Sweater Bin, $12
Deep Metal Sweater Bin, $12

For those clothes that just won't fit in your closet. (Or all those blankets you stocked up on when you were going through that hygge phase.)

Deep Metal Sweater Bin, $12 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Aluminized Steel Non-Stick Bakeware Collection (Set of 15), $97
Aluminized Steel Non-Stick Bakeware Collection (Set of 15), $97

A diverse array of non-stick bakeware. What more could you ask for?

Aluminized Steel Non-Stick Bakeware Collection (Set of 15), $97 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Kitchen Cabinet Organizer, $13
Kitchen Cabinet Organizer, $13

Store your spices in a way that's both stylish and practical with this cabinet organizer.

Kitchen Cabinet Organizer, $13 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | 23 Must-Have Target Made by Design Items | Rectangular Plastic Food Storage Containers (Set of 12), $11
Rectangular Plastic Food Storage Containers (Set of 12), $11

Somehow Target managed to make food storage containers look cool.

Rectangular Plastic Food Storage Containers (Set of 12), $11 at Target

Photo: Target

