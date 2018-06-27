23 Must-Have Items from Target’s New Home Collection

Growing up, Target was my go-to for summer swimwear and the occasional cute top. In college, it was my go-to for, well, everything. (I went to school in a small town, and Target was a one-stop shop for groceries, toiletries, and dorm necessities.)
But I’d never really paid attention to Target’s home stuff—that is, until the company launched its new home collection, Made by Design, at the beginning of this month.
Made by Design is a 750-piece collection “full of simple, beautifully-designed (and unbelievably affordable) pieces [that can] elevate every room in your home,” according to Target. And looking at the pieces, I gotta say, I agree. Made by Design is chock-full of stunning, minimalist home decor, and all of it’s available at that affordable Target price-point.
Looking for sleek furniture in light bamboo browns and deep mahoganies? Kitchen necessities that come in elegant charcoals and pewter grays? Affordable home decor that isn’t totally basic? Made by Design has all of that and more. I’m not kidding—browse the collection and tell me it doesn’t look straight out of a Scandinavian interior design catalog.
If you’re not into the idea of perusing Made by Design’s 750 pieces, scroll through our slideshow to see our 23 favorite picks from the minimalist collection.
Horizontal Bookcase, $90
Load this bookcase with your favorite baubles, or opt for a more minimal look, like Target has here.
Horizontal Bookcase, $90 at Target
Photo:
Target
Beech Wood Kitchen Utensils Collection (Set of 6), $30
Trust me when I say kitchen utensils are rarely this stylish.
Beech Wood Kitchen Utensils Collection (Set of 6), $30 at Target
Photo:
Target
Non-Slip Velvet Hanger (Pack of 10), $7
Unify your hanger situation to save space (and make your closet even better-looking than it already is).
Non-Slip Velvet Hanger (10 Pack), $7 at Target
Photo:
Target
Glass Dinnerware Set (Set of 18), $40
Photo:
Target
Thin Hinged Frame, $6
This frame would look great in any room—no matter the color palette.
Thin Hinged Frame, $6 at Target
Photo:
Target
Bath Rug, $8
The perfect complement to any printed shower curtain.
Bath Rug, $8 at Target
Photo:
Target
Measuring Cups and Spoons, $5
A sleek spin on a kitchen necessity.
Measuring Cups and Spoons, $5 at Target
Photo:
Target
Kitchen Cabinet Organizer Basket, $9
To keep your fruit from spilling all over your counter.
Kitchen Cabinet Organizer Basket, $9 at Target
Photo:
Target
Metal Task Lamp, $20
An affordable desk lamp that doesn't look tacky.
Metal Task Lamp, $20 at Target
Photo:
Target
Bath Accessories Collection (Set of 3), $33
I've never seen bathroom accessories look so elegant.
Bath Accessories Collection (Set of 3), $33 at Target
Photo:
Target
Stainless Steel Cookware Set (Set of 11), $130
Eleven nice-looking pots and pans for just $130? Sign me up.
Stainless Steel Cookware Set (Set of 11), $130 at Target
Photo:
Target
Desk with Drawer, $90
Real talk: About to buy this for my room.
Desk with Drawer, $90 at Target
Photo:
Target
Thin Gallery Float Frame, $12
Not your average picture frame.
Thin Gallery Float Frame, $12 at Target
Photo:
Target
Plastic Mixing Bowl (Set of 3), $8
Because everyone needs mixing bowls, and these are actually cute.
Plastic Mixing Bowl (Set of 3), $8 at Target
Photo:
Target
Dining Bench, $90
A dining set that would fit seamlessly into any home.
Dining Bench, $90at Target
Photo:
Target
Bath Storage Collection (Set of 3), $12
This is about as attractive as bathroom storage gets.
Bath Storage Collection (Set of 3), $12 at Target
Photo:
Target
Solid Terry Dishcloth (Pack of 6), $4
Maintain your minimal color palette with charcoal dishcloths.
Solid Terry Dishcloth (Pack of 6), $4 at Target
Photo:
Target
Wire Dish Rack, $10
Because some apartments don't come with a built-in dishwasher.
Wire Dish Rack, $10 at Target
Photo:
Target
Kitchen Tools (Set of 6), $13
Six sleek kitchen accessories for a mere $13.
Kitchen Tools (Set of 6), $13 at Target
Photo:
Target
Deep Metal Sweater Bin, $12
For those clothes that just won't fit in your closet. (Or all those blankets you stocked up on when you were going through that hygge phase.)
Deep Metal Sweater Bin, $12 at Target
Photo:
Target
Aluminized Steel Non-Stick Bakeware Collection (Set of 15), $97
A diverse array of non-stick bakeware. What more could you ask for?
Aluminized Steel Non-Stick Bakeware Collection (Set of 15), $97 at Target
Photo:
Target
Kitchen Cabinet Organizer, $13
Store your spices in a way that's both stylish and practical with this cabinet organizer.
Kitchen Cabinet Organizer, $13 at Target
Photo:
Target
Rectangular Plastic Food Storage Containers (Set of 12), $11
Somehow Target managed to make food storage containers look cool.
Rectangular Plastic Food Storage Containers (Set of 12), $11 at Target
Photo:
Target