Taraji P. Henson Totally Shaded Ryan Seacrest in an Oscars Interview with Him

The Oscars hadn’t even begun yet, but there was enough drama on the red carpet to fill the three-hour broadcast. And it was all thanks to Taraji P. Henson. In a red carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest for E!, the 47-year-old “Empire” actress threw some not-so-subtle shade at her interviewer.

“The universe has a way of taking care of taking care of good people,” Henson said, touching Seacrest’s chin. “You know what I mean?”

Viewers immediately took the moment as shade toward the recent sexual harassment accusations leveled against Seacrest. In a March investigation by Variety, Seacrest was accused of sexual harassment by his former stylist Suzy Hardy. Seacrest, who has vehemently denied the allegations, sparked an uproar when E! announced that he would continue to host the network’s Oscars red carpet special.

However, that wasn’t Henson’s only red carpet moment that was interpreted as shade. Moments after her interview with Seacrest, Henson was seen in an interview with actress Wendi Mclendon-Covey, where she said, “I’m great now that I’m in your company.”

Of course, there’s no way to know for sure if Henson was shading Seacrest. But even if she wasn’t, we’re sure a lot of celebrities were thinking of doing the same thing.