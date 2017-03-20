StyleCaster
Share

Who Are The Tallest Celebrities Of Them All?

What's hot
StyleCaster

Who Are The Tallest Celebrities Of Them All?

by
Who Are The Tallest Celebrities Of Them All?
43 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty

Height is just one of those things—no matter how hard you try, you just can’t control how tall you are. And though we see celebrities on the red carpet and stomping the streets in paparazzi pictures all the time, it’s sort of hard to tell how tall or short someone is from a photo. Unless you’ve met them in person or spied them on the street, you probably have no idea how tall most of your favorite stars really are.

MORE: The 60 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos of All Time

We’ve already done a deep dive into the shortest celebrities out there—did you know how tiny Lady Gaga is? How about Kim Kardashian?—but we took a closer look at tall celebs, and we were actually rather surprised. Some are fairly obvious—of course Gisele Bündchen and Brooke Shields are tall, though we never realized quite how tall they really are—but we didn’t realize how statuesque Mandy Moore is. Or Naomi Campbell. Or Katie Holmes. Ahead, discover 43 celebrities who ring in at 5’9″ or taller.

MORE: The 30 Most (NOT-FAMOUS!) Naked Women on Instagram

0 Thoughts?
1 of 43
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell

5'9"

Photo: Getty
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes

5'9"

Photo: Getty
Adele
Adele

5'9"

Photo: Getty
Jenna Elfman
Jenna Elfman

5'10"

Photo: Getty
Anjelica Huston
Anjelica Huston

5'10"

Photo: Getty
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama

5'11"

Photo: Getty
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah

5'10"

Photo: Getty
Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler

5'10"

Photo: Getty
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks

5'10"

Photo: Getty
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton

5'9"

Photo: Getty
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian

5'10"

Photo: Getty
Blake Lively
Blake Lively

5'10"

Photo: Getty
Laura Prepon
Laura Prepon

5'10"

Photo: Getty
Sydney Tamiia Poitier
Sydney Tamiia Poitier

5'11"

Photo: Getty
Shalom Harlow
Shalom Harlow

5'11"

Photo: Getty
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

5'9"

Photo: Getty
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

5'10"

Photo: Getty
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

5'10"

Photo: Getty
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham

5'9"

Photo: Getty
Jordin Sparks
Jordin Sparks

5'10"

Photo: Getty
Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson

6'0"

Photo: Getty
Venus Williams
Venus Williams

6'1"

Photo: Getty
Serena Williams
Serena Williams

5'9"

Photo: Getty
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss

6'2"

Photo: Getty
Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin

6'2"

Photo: Getty
Karolina Kurkova
Karolina Kurkova

5'11"

Photo: Getty
Melanie Griffith
Melanie Griffith

5'9"

Photo: Getty
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

5'10"

Photo: Getty
Geena Davis
Geena Davis

6'0"

Photo: Getty
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver

6'0"

Photo: Getty
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow

5'9"

Photo: Getty
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal

5'9"

Photo: Getty
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz

5'9"

Photo: Getty
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts

5'9"

Photo: Getty
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron

5'10"

Photo: Getty
Aisha Tyler
Aisha Tyler

6'0"

Photo: Getty
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima

5'10"

Photo: Getty
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore

5'9"

Photo: Getty
Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen

5'11"

Photo: Getty
Rebecca Romijn
Rebecca Romijn

5'11"

Photo: Getty
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman

5'11"

Photo: Getty
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields

6'0"

Photo: Getty
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett

5'9"

Photo: Getty

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 of the Prettiest, Coolest Haircuts to Copy This Spring

25 of the Prettiest, Coolest Haircuts to Copy This Spring
  • Naomi Campbell
  • Katie Holmes
  • Adele
  • Jenna Elfman
  • Anjelica Huston
  • Michelle Obama
  • Queen Latifah
  • Liv Tyler
  • Tyra Banks
  • Kate Middleton
  • Khloé Kardashian
  • Blake Lively
  • Laura Prepon
  • Sydney Tamiia Poitier
  • Shalom Harlow
  • Bella Hadid
  • Gigi Hadid
  • Kendall Jenner
  • Ashley Graham
  • Jordin Sparks
  • Elle Macpherson
  • Venus Williams
  • Serena Williams
  • Karlie Kloss
  • Ireland Baldwin
  • Karolina Kurkova
  • Melanie Griffith
  • Taylor Swift
  • Geena Davis
  • Sigourney Weaver
  • Gwyneth Paltrow
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal
  • Cameron Diaz
  • Julia Roberts
  • Charlize Theron
  • Aisha Tyler
  • Adriana Lima
  • Mandy Moore
  • Gisele Bündchen
  • Rebecca Romijn
  • Nicole Kidman
  • Brooke Shields
  • Cate Blanchett
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share