Who Are The Tallest Celebrities Of Them All?

Height is just one of those things—no matter how hard you try, you just can’t control how tall you are. And though we see celebrities on the red carpet and stomping the streets in paparazzi pictures all the time, it’s sort of hard to tell how tall or short someone is from a photo. Unless you’ve met them in person or spied them on the street, you probably have no idea how tall most of your favorite stars really are.

We’ve already done a deep dive into the shortest celebrities out there—did you know how tiny Lady Gaga is? How about Kim Kardashian?—but we took a closer look at tall celebs, and we were actually rather surprised. Some are fairly obvious—of course Gisele Bündchen and Brooke Shields are tall, though we never realized quite how tall they really are—but we didn’t realize how statuesque Mandy Moore is. Or Naomi Campbell. Or Katie Holmes. Ahead, discover 43 celebrities who ring in at 5’9″ or taller.