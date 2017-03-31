StyleCaster
25 T-Shirt Dress Outfits to Try for Spring

25 T-Shirt Dress Outfits to Try for Spring

T-Shirt Dress Outfit Idea
Photo: Courtesy of Happily Grey

If we’re being honest, there’s really no better feeling than looking chic and feeling super comfortable. Whether you’re headed into a long day at work, brunch with some friends, or even just grocery shopping, a T-shirt dress is a no-brainer.

And pulling together a T-shirt dress outfit doesn’t require a master’s degree in styling: Dress it down by tying a denim jacket around your waist and throwing on a pair of fresh white sneakers, or make it office-appropriate with a pair of mules and a long-line jacket. No matter what the occasion, it’s a solid option for those days when you have no idea what to wear. Still not sure if you can pull it off? Click through the slideshow below for some solid spring outfit inspiration. Behold; 25 T-shirt dress outfits to copy now—er, as soon as the weather allows.

Photo: Laugh of Artist

Photo: Pink Peonies

Photo: Fashion Steele NYC

Photo: Little Miss Fearless

Photo: Shelly Stuckman

Photo: Style Peaches

Photo: The College Prepster

Photo: Eleventh and Sixteenth

Photo: El Blog de Silvia

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: In Search of Sheila

Photo: The Sweetest Thing

Photo: Ruthie Ridley

Photo: Covering Bases

Photo: Kendi Everyday

Photo: Silver Girl

Photo: Aika's Love Closet

Photo: The Fancy Pants Report

Photo: The Sweetest Thing

Photo: La Petite Noob

Photo: Itsy Bitsy Indulgences

Photo: Style Plus Curves

Photo: Kiss Me Darling

Photo: Lucy and Lyla

Photo: Happily Grey

