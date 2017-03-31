25 T-Shirt Dress Outfits to Try for Spring

If we’re being honest, there’s really no better feeling than looking chic and feeling super comfortable. Whether you’re headed into a long day at work, brunch with some friends, or even just grocery shopping, a T-shirt dress is a no-brainer.

And pulling together a T-shirt dress outfit doesn’t require a master’s degree in styling: Dress it down by tying a denim jacket around your waist and throwing on a pair of fresh white sneakers, or make it office-appropriate with a pair of mules and a long-line jacket. No matter what the occasion, it’s a solid option for those days when you have no idea what to wear. Still not sure if you can pull it off? Click through the slideshow below for some solid spring outfit inspiration. Behold; 25 T-shirt dress outfits to copy now—er, as soon as the weather allows.