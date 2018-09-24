12 Incredibly Elegant Ways to Cook Sweet Corn Before It Goes Out of Season

There are so many things to be sad about at the end of summer, but the late-season harvest is decidedly not one of them. It’s a little easier to swallow the end of beach days and pool parties when you’re simultaneously bringing home tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and sweet corn by the bushel from the farmers market.
Soon enough, it will be apple, squash and pumpkin season (OK, who are we kidding—pumpkin season starts in August now). But in the meantime, take advantage of the produce gold that’s already here. Sweet corn can add a pop of color, texture and flavor to just about any dish, and you’d be remiss to let the season come to an end without making at least a handful of dishes that make it their star.
From the ubiquitous end-of-summer salads to heartier dishes that help usher in fall, these recipes will have you bringing home armloads of corn before it disappears from stores.
Avocado-Corn Salad with Almond-Lime Dressing
Both nutty and tangy, the almond-lime dressing in this salad is good enough to drink on its own. But it's even better when drizzled over a salad of avocado, corn and greens.
Running on Real Food.
Zesty Shrimp and Corn Chowder
Tomato, lime, plantain and annatto make this chowder unlike any you've had before. A garnish of sweet corn salsa makes every spoonful burst with flavor.
Real Food by Dad.
Hot Cheesy Mexican Corn Dip
Yes, you can eat this cheesy dip with chips. But you can also just go at it with a big spoon, and we won't judge you at all.
My Recipe Nook.
Sweet Corn and Avocado Toast
Millennial breakfasts are about to get a whole lot tastier. The pop of fresh sweet corn kernels atop creamy avocado is definitely worth getting up early for.
Catching Seeds.
Bourbon Creamed Corn
Paired with something meaty, like grilled steak or smoky barbecue ribs, this bourbon creamed corn is a total revelation.
Eat Like Amanda.
Vegan Corn Chowder
Sweet, creamy corn chowder can be made vegan. The key is adding coconut milk and puréeing your ingredients a bit to give the broth a luxurious, thick texture.
A Saucy Kitchen.
Corn Salsa
When corn is this good, you don't need a lot of extra ingredients to make it shine—just some crunchy tortilla chips for scoopin'.
Peas and Crayons.
Corn, Cranberry and Wild Rice Salad
Transition into fall with a hearty salad made from fresh corn, cranberries and wild rice topped with fried chicken to help fortify you against those chilly late-summer nights.
A Little and a Lot.
Creamy Basil Chicken with Bacon and Corn
A dish of creamy basil chicken is even better when you swap the canned corn for fresh off-the-cob kernels instead.
The Whimsical Wife.
Grilled Corn Guacamole
There are those who'll say that adding grilled corn to guac is a sin of the highest order—and while they're complaining, catch us chowing down on this dip.
Gimme Some Grilling.
Seared Scallops with Creamed Corn and Tomatoes
The sweetness of creamed corn mimics the sweetness of fresh seared scallops, the whole thing tempered by the slight acidity of an herb-tinged tomato salad.
Brina's Bites.
Summer Corn and Goat Cheese Pasta Salad
Each bite of savory pasta salad is only enhanced by sweet yellow summer corn hidden between the noodles. Tangy goat cheese adds yet another element of flavor.
Appetites Anonymous.