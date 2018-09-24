StyleCaster
12 Incredibly Elegant Ways to Cook Sweet Corn Before It Goes Out of Season

Photo: Real Food by Dad.

There are so many things to be sad about at the end of summer, but the late-season harvest is decidedly not one of them. It’s a little easier to swallow the end of beach days and pool parties when you’re simultaneously bringing home tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and sweet corn by the bushel from the farmers market.

MORE: The 15 Zucchini Recipes that Are Taking Over Pinterest

Soon enough, it will be apple, squash and pumpkin season (OK, who are we kidding—pumpkin season starts in August now). But in the meantime, take advantage of the produce gold that’s already here. Sweet corn can add a pop of color, texture and flavor to just about any dish, and you’d be remiss to let the season come to an end without making at least a handful of dishes that make it their star.

MORE: 14 Surprisingly Elegant Meals You Can Throw on the Grill

From the ubiquitous end-of-summer salads to heartier dishes that help usher in fall, these recipes will have you bringing home armloads of corn before it disappears from stores.

 

Originally posted on SheKnows.

STYLECASTER | Delicious Sweet Corn Recipes | Avocado-Corn Salad With Almond-Lime Dressing
Avocado-Corn Salad with Almond-Lime Dressing

Both nutty and tangy, the almond-lime dressing in this salad is good enough to drink on its own. But it's even better when drizzled over a salad of avocado, corn and greens.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Running on Real Food.
STYLECASTER | Delicious Sweet Corn Recipes | Zesty Shrimp & Corn Chowder
Zesty Shrimp and Corn Chowder

Tomato, lime, plantain and annatto make this chowder unlike any you've had before. A garnish of sweet corn salsa makes every spoonful burst with flavor.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Real Food by Dad.
STYLECASTER | Delicious Sweet Corn Recipes | Hot Cheesy Mexican Corn Dip
Hot Cheesy Mexican Corn Dip

Yes, you can eat this cheesy dip with chips. But you can also just go at it with a big spoon, and we won't judge you at all.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: My Recipe Nook.
STYLECASTER | Delicious Sweet Corn Recipes | Sweet Corn & Avocado Toast
Sweet Corn and Avocado Toast

Millennial breakfasts are about to get a whole lot tastier. The pop of fresh sweet corn kernels atop creamy avocado is definitely worth getting up early for.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Catching Seeds.
STYLECASTER | Delicious Sweet Corn Recipes | Bourbon Creamed Corn
Bourbon Creamed Corn

Paired with something meaty, like grilled steak or smoky barbecue ribs, this bourbon creamed corn is a total revelation.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Eat Like Amanda.
STYLECASTER | Delicious Sweet Corn Recipes | Vegan Corn Chowder
Vegan Corn Chowder

Sweet, creamy corn chowder can be made vegan. The key is adding coconut milk and puréeing your ingredients a bit to give the broth a luxurious, thick texture.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: A Saucy Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | Delicious Sweet Corn Recipes | Corn Salsa
Corn Salsa

When corn is this good, you don't need a lot of extra ingredients to make it shine—just some crunchy tortilla chips for scoopin'.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Peas and Crayons.
STYLECASTER | Delicious Sweet Corn Recipes | Corn, Cranberry & Wild Rice Salad
Corn, Cranberry and Wild Rice Salad

Transition into fall with a hearty salad made from fresh corn, cranberries and wild rice topped with fried chicken to help fortify you against those chilly late-summer nights.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: A Little and a Lot.
STYLECASTER | Delicious Sweet Corn Recipes | Creamy Basil Chicken With Bacon & Corn
Creamy Basil Chicken with Bacon and Corn

A dish of creamy basil chicken is even better when you swap the canned corn for fresh off-the-cob kernels instead.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: The Whimsical Wife.
STYLECASTER | Delicious Sweet Corn Recipes | Grilled Corn Guacamole
Grilled Corn Guacamole

There are those who'll say that adding grilled corn to guac is a sin of the highest order—and while they're complaining, catch us chowing down on this dip.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Gimme Some Grilling.
STYLECASTER | Delicious Sweet Corn Recipes |
Seared Scallops with Creamed Corn and Tomatoes

The sweetness of creamed corn mimics the sweetness of fresh seared scallops, the whole thing tempered by the slight acidity of an herb-tinged tomato salad.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Brina's Bites.
STYLECASTER | Delicious Sweet Corn Recipes | Summer Corn & Goat Cheese Pasta Salad
Summer Corn and Goat Cheese Pasta Salad

Each bite of savory pasta salad is only enhanced by sweet yellow summer corn hidden between the noodles. Tangy goat cheese adds yet another element of flavor.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Appetites Anonymous.

