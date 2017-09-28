StyleCaster
25 Cute and Cozy Sweaters For Under $100

25 Cute and Cozy Sweaters For Under $100

Kristen Bousquet
STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion | Sweaters Under $100
25
Let’s be honest—is there any better feeling than cuddling up during crisp fall weather wearing a cozy sweater with a warm apple cider while binge-watching your favorite show on Netflix? The answer: Maybe. The only way that particular situation could be topped is if you knew that said stylish, comfy-as-hell sweater also didn’t cost you an insane amount of cash.

MORE: 25 On-Point Fall Handbags That Are All Under $100

From ASOS to Lulus, many fast-fashion brands are releasing some of the most warm, stylish sweaters that are ideal for anything from fall lounging to heading into the office on a chilly day. These sweaters make you feel like you’re in the comfort of your favorite pair of pajamas, but are much more acceptable to leave the house in. If that’s not a win-win, we don’t know what is.

Click through the slideshow to shop 25 of our favorite cozy fall sweaters under $100—because hey, even if it’s not that cold now, you know it will be soon. Might as well be prepared!

1 of 25
Oversized Colorblock Faux Fur Sweatshirt, $38; at Forever 21

Weekday Huge Knit Sweater, $48; at ASOS

Project Social T Louis Black Cropped Sweatshirt, $68; at Lulus

Homecoming 'Round the Mountain Sweater in Mauve, $55; at Modcloth

Grey Off Shoulder Knitted Sweater Dress, $42; at Missguided

London Colorblock Sweater, $23; at Forever 21

ASOS Chunky Sweater In Crop With Volume Sleeve, $40; at ASOS

Glad to See Ya Beige One-Shoulder Sweater, $59; at Lulus

Marled Mock Neck Sweater, $25; at Forever 21

Slouchy Cowl Neck Sweater, $55; at Modcloth

Just for You Slate Blue Backless Sweater, $39; at Lulus

Cozy Up Wine Sweater, $70; at Tobi

Nude Cold Shoulder Knitted Sweater, $38; at Missguided

Choker Neck Sweater, $28; at Forever 21

Emma Toast Sweater, $76; at Tobi

Tribal Cardigan, $38; at The Beauty Studio

Funnel Neck Sweater, $20; at Forever 21

Benson Blush Sweater, $69; at Tobi

Junk Food Whatever Forever Washed Black Sweatshirt, $75; at Lulus

Other's Follow Work It Blush Pink Cropped Hoodie, $69; at Lulus

ASOS Sweater With Houndstooth Pattern, $40; at ASOS

Taupe Tie Neck Sweater, $38; The Beauty Studio

Dancing for my Life Heather Grey Off the Shoulder Sweatshirt, $54; at Lulus

Ticket to Cozy Light Brown Oversized Sweater, $42; at Lulus

Throw in the Cowl Sweater in Mist, $55; at Modcloth

