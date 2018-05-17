10 Celebrities Who You Might Not Know Were Huge Marijuana Smokers

It’s no secret that Hollywood is a pro-marijuana town, and though we know that dozens of celebrities, from Rihanna to Paris Jackson, are huge weed smokers, there are many stars who keep their passion for pot on the down-low. But that doesn’t mean that their love for weed is any less than those who blaze up daily on Instagram.
To keep you informed on this secret group of Hollywood weed-lovers, we’ve rounded up 10 celebrities whom you might not know were major potheads. Not all of these stars still partake in the joint-filled fun, but all of them have something positive to say about their days smoking weed. Find out more about these surprising celebrity potheads ahead.
Kris Jenner
On her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's 39th birthday, Jenner was Instagrammed smoking not one but two joints, leading fans to wonder if the momager was an undercover pothead. Turns out, Jenner has a history of smoking weed, as seen in an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" when she blazes up with her mom, MJ. ("We think it would be a good idea for MJ to try out some MJ.") Much to the dismay of her husband, Jenner and her mom end up in a high laughing fit.
"I don't know how to stop laughing," Jenner says, wiping her tears with a napkin.
Anne Hathaway
Hathaway wasn't shy about her love for marijuana on a 2017 episode of "Watch What Happens Live" when host Andy Cohen asked her about her weed habits. When Cohen brought up a 2013 photo of Hathaway with a "massive blunt," the actress ranked herself as a stoner on a scale from one to 10.
"I'm not a little one," Hathaway said. "But here’s the thing, here’s the thing, though. I’m a parent, and I don’t feel like getting arrested, so I’m gonna say ‘zero.’ I guess I should have just pleaded the fifth on that one. But I don’t have a card or anything.”
Jennifer Aniston
Though she wouldn't describe herself as a "pothead," Aniston admitted in a 2001 interview with Rolling Stone that she does smoke weed from time to time. The "Friends" actress revealed her weed habits to shut down rumors that she and her then-husband Brad Pitt were addicted to harder drugs, such as cocaine and heroin.
"That's a funny one, too. Because you see something like that—me and my husband, hooked on drugs. Then you read the story, and it says you smoke pot. It's not even cocaine or shooting heroin," Aniston said. "Pot!... I mean, I enjoy it once in a while. There's nothing wrong with that. Everything in moderation. Geez, Louise. I'm drowning and I can't get out. I wouldn't call myself a pothead. Let's pick a new topic, please? My mother and father will be reading."
Cameron Diaz
Fun fact: Diaz's high school dealer was actually Snoop Dogg. In an interview on "Lopez Tonight," the actress revealed that she and Snoop went to the same high school and that he would sell her cush long before marijuana was legalized in California.
"We went to high school together, [Snoop] was a year older than me," Diaz said. "He was very tall and skinny and wore lots of ponytails in his hair, and I'm pretty sure I got weed from him. I had to have!"
Kirsten Dunst
For years, Dunst has been a proponent of America's legalization of marijuana. In a 2007 interview with MTV, the actress opened up about how weed, in moderation, has helped her become a better actor and a more creative person.
"I do like weed. I have a different outlook on marijuana than America does. My best friend Sasha’s dad was Carl Sagan, the astronomer. He was the biggest pot smoker in the world, and he was a genius," Dunst said. "I’ve never been a major smoker, but I think America’s view on weed is ridiculous. I mean—are you kidding me? If everyone smoked weed, the world would be a better place. I’m not talking about being stoned all day, though. I think if it’s not used properly, it can hamper your creativity and close you up inside."
Jennifer Lawrence
Out of every celebrity who smokes weed, Lawrence is up there with Rihanna for who we want to blaze up the most with. In a 2015 interview on "Watch What Happens Live," the actress revealed that she has smoked weed before an Oscars ceremony—though she wouldn't name which one.
"I saw my brother smoking out of a bong before one of the Oscars, which I won’t say which one," Lawrence said.
In a 2017 interview with Variety, Lawrence also expressed pride over the time that she outsmoked her "Hunger Games" costar Woody Harrelson, who is notoriously a big smoker. "Woody Harrelson told me, 'Slow down, Jen, this isn't Jamaica,'" she said. "That's when I was like ... 21 or 22. I was like, Oh my God, I just outsmoked Woody Harrelson. It was such a big moment."
Megan Fox
Fox opened up about her support for the legalization of marijuana in a 2009 interview with British GQ, in which she called the stigmatization of weed "propaganda." "I can't tell you how much bullshit I've been through because I will openly say that I smoke weed. People look at it like it's this crazy, hippie, fucked-up thing to do. And it's not! I hope they legalize it, and when they do, I'll be the first fucking person in line to buy my pack of joints," Fox said.
Cara Delevingne
Delevingne's rumored girlfriend, Paris Jackson, has been open about her weed habits, so naturally, we would expect the model to share the same interests. To celebrate 4/20 in 2014, Delevingne posted an Instagram of her blowing a smoke ring. "Happy belated 4/20 x," she captioned the picture.
Amy Schumer
As someone who is pro-marijuana, Schumer is on a mission to convert those who are on the fence. In an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Gayle King, who has never smoked weed, revealed that Schumer has been actively trying to take her marijuana virginity away. King—whose best friend Oprah Winfrey has also smoked marijuana—said that when she told Schumer at a birthday party that she has never smoked weed, the comedian was dead-set on introducing her to the drug. "Well, we have to do something about that!" Schumer said, according to King.
Natalie Portman
Though Portman no longer smokes, mainly because the drug puts her to sleep, she's still a huge supporter of marijuana and its film genre, stoner movies. "I love stoner comedies. I smoked weed in college, but I haven’t smoked in years," she told Entertainment Weekly in 2011. “I’m too old. I wish I was that cool, but I’m like an old lady now. I’m in bed by 10 p.m. I can’t do that anymore.”
