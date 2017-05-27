StyleCaster
The Supermodel Guide to Summer Style

by
While being professionally good-looking does give them a bit of an advantage, models seem to have a way of dressing for the summer months that makes us forget for a minute how frankly icky July heat can be. Whether it takes the form of denim cutoffs and a slouchy tee or tailored lightweight layers, model-off-duty style is particularly well-suited to balmier days.

So let’s push the thought of sweaty subway rides and matted bangs to the side for a sec and bask in the glory of Bella Hadid in a barely-there two-piece set and Ashley Graham rocking a featherweight silk slip. If they can do it, how hard can it be, right? Well ok, maybe a little hard, but the rest of us can at least channel their laid-back vibe with some thoughtfully-chosen pieces and strategic styling tricks. It doesn’t take giraffe-like limbs to pull off a crop top and high-waist denim, after all, and even mere mortals will find a lightweight jumpsuit is the answer to most summer office-wear quandaries.

Click through the slideshow to see how 16 of our favorite models dress for days of sunshine, popsicles, and poolside hangs ahead—plus, shop pieces inspired by their looks.

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

'Tis the season to wear lingerie out of the house (and look damn good while doing it).

Photo: Getty Images

Elodie Bra Top, $239; at Are You Am I

Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes

Bare shoulders and light denim: always a winning combo.

Photo: Getty Images

Moto Bleached Fray Hem Orson Jeans, $85; at Topshop

Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham

The tea-length slip is figure-flattering and super sophisticated.

Photo: Getty Images

Olive Cami Gown, $595; at Nili Lotan

Romee Strijd
Romee Strijd

A slightly higher waist makes a denim mini look a little more pulled-together (the tucked-in blouse doesn't hurt, either).

Photo: Getty Images

Re/Done Skirt, $230; at Re/Done

Fei Fei Sun
Fei Fei Sun

Pair a tank with a pleated metallic midi for all the drama with none of the fuss.

Photo: Getty Images

Little Moon Olyra Skirt, $132 (was $165); at Aritzia

Bambi Northwood Blyth
Bambi Northwood Blyth

All hail the return of the baby tee.

Photo: Getty Images

Tie-Front Baby Tee, $15 (was $25); at Aerie

Izabel Goulart
Izabel Goulart

Nope, no such this as going overboard with nautical navy and white this time of year.

Photo: Getty Images

Quinn Blazer with Piping, $120; at Eloquii

Lineisy Montero
Lineisy Montero

Who needs a top when a cute sports bra will suffice?

Photo: WENN

Jo Dungarees in Black Linen, $195; at Lily Ashwell

Binx Walton
Binx Walton

Embrace the Spice Girls-era tube top-track pants combo. Just do it.

Photo: Getty Images

Wales Bonner Palms Contrast-Stripe Track Pants, $282 (was $404); at Matches Fashion

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

You may not have the yacht (yet), but you can have the pretty ruffled romper.

Photo: Getty Images

Majorelle Devon Romper, $218; at Revolve

Karly Loyce
Karly Loyce

A one-and-done jumpsuit you can wear to work and happy-hour drinks.

Photo: Getty Images

Just Female Gilda Jumpsuit, $185; at Need Supply Co.

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

A lightweight duster is ideal for in-between weather.

Photo: Getty Images

Trouvé Belted Duster Jacket, $119; at Nordstrom

Doutzen Kroes
Doutzen Kroes

Tuck the tee in at night and suddenly you have a going-out outfit.

Photo: Getty Images

Alexander Wang Mini Roxy Bucket Tote, $297; at Farfetch

Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin

Saturday morning errand outfit sorted.

Photo: Getty Images

Striped Blouse with Pocket, $50; at Zara

Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro

The floatier the top, the less it feels like you're actually wearing clothing (always a plus in a heatwave).

Photo: Getty Images

Socialite Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top, $35; at Nordstrom

Vera Van Erp
Vera Van Erp

Between the shades and the shoes, this look is all in the details.

Photo: Getty Images

Laura Sunglasses, $270; at Sunday Somewhere

