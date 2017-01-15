27 Surprisingly Healthy (and Tasty!) Super Bowl Recipes

The Super Bowl: Whether you’re a sports fan or not, you probably have some people in your life who do GAF about the game, which means you might end up hanging out with them in a bar or living room while they shout and get all worked up over touchdowns and field goals and whatnot. Meanwhile, if you’re like the editors in this office, the only thing you’re liable to be getting hot and bothered about is Tom Brady‘s ass.

Since the game is a substantial four hours long, sustenance is necessary, and is traditionally as unhealthy as possible: Nachos, wings, pizza, and deep-fried everything. But it doesn’t have to be.

Below, we compiled 27 excellent recipes that will keep you and the rest of the game-watchers full and happy—without quadrupling the number of calories an average person should eat in a day. Besides, sweet potato skins and baked hummus bites aren’t as good as Domino’s—they’re better.