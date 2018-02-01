StyleCaster
25 Laid-Back Cute Outfits to Wear to Any Super Bowl Party

25 Laid-Back Cute Outfits to Wear to Any Super Bowl Party

Kristen Bousquet
by
Super Bowl Sunday is here, and whether you’re a genuine football fan or you’re just down to watch the commercials and halftime show, the Super Bowl is the perfect excuse to enjoy a #SundayFunday and kick it with friends in a cute outfit.

No matter which team you’re rooting for, most of us have this in common: We plan on indulging in dips, drinks, and finger foods until the final whistle is blown, so a comfy look is key. That’s where the sweatpants, hoodies, and oversized sweaters come in—but styled right, they look anything but frumpy.

Ahead, get all the laid-back cool outfit ideas you need to be the best-dressed guest at any viewing party you attend.

STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing oversized sweater

Something Navy

STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing leggings and casual jacket

Jo Adore

STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing leggings and hoodie
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing sweatsuit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing athletic pants

Love or Money

STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing oversized hoodie
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing sweater
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing sweatsuit

Practical Queen AP

STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing tank and red jacket
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green army jacket
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing red sweatsuit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing Patriots sweatshirt

Fairy Fashion

STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing oversized sweater

The Fancy Cats

STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing camo pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing sweatpants

Sincerely Jules

STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing sweat pants and sneakers
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing hoodie and denim jacket

Styllove

STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing oversized hoodie
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing leggings and jacket
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing sweater and denim jacket

Sunnyinga

STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing red fur jacket
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing oversized velvet pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing oversized sweater

Ms. Natika

STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing hoodie and jacket

Fashion Me Now

STYLECASTER | Superbowl Outfits | Street style influencer wearing oversized jacket

Clochet

