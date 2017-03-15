StyleCaster
The 3 Sunglasses Trends for Fall 2017 To Try Out Now

Photo: Getty Images

Sunglasses, as frivolous as they may seem, can make or break an entire outfit. Sure, that’s a lot of pressure resting on a single accessory, but it’s true: A pair of aviators might look out of place with a minimalist outfit, and oversized cat-eye sunnies could throw off an otherwise vintage vibe. But match it up right—a round frame will complement an outfit grounded in the ‘70s trend, for instance—and it’ll make all the difference.

And even though some sunglass shapes are timeless, there are always a few stand-out trends. This season, round frames are taking the main stage—at least as far as Instagram goes—and both cat-eye shapes and oversized rectangles aren’t far behind. Not sure which style is right for you? Click through to shop the best sunglasses trends for fall 2017, and find out which one you should try now.

Cat-Eye
Cat-Eye

Ever-flattering, especially on a longer face, the cat-eye shape is both timeless and chic. Plus, there are tons of iterations.

RAEN Durante Sunglasses, $150; at Nordstrom

Photo: RAEN
Cat-Eye
Cat-Eye

Le Specs Liar Liar Cat Eye Sunglasses, $60; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Le Specs
Cat-Eye
Cat-Eye

CRAP The Wild Gift Sunglasses in White, $58; at CRAP

Photo: CRAP

Kate Young for Tura Ally Sunglasses, $295; at The Dreslyn

Cat-Eye
Cat-Eye

Topshop Polly ‘90s Pointy Cateye Sunglasses, $38; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
Cat-Eye
Cat-Eye

Westward Leaning Fhloston Paradise 03, $275; at Westward Leaning

Photo: Westward Leaning
Round
Round

Perfect for anyone with sharp features like a square face or a prominent jaw, round sunglasses help soften a more chiseled face.

Warby Parker Hattie Sunglasses, $95; at Warby Parker

Photo: Warby Parker
Round
Round

Prada Round Sunglasses, $360; at Shopbop

Photo: Prada
Round
Round

Madewell Indio Sunglasses, $55; at Madewell

Photo: Madwell
Round
Round

Coastal Mia Sunglasses, $85; at Coastal

Round
Round

Vasuma Sortorial Sunglasses in Tortoise, $242; at Vasuma

Photo: Vasume
Oversized Rectangular
Oversized Rectangular

Great for a round or oval-shaped faces, the angles of oversized rectangular frames help balance out soft features.

Charles & Keith Oversized Oval Eyewear, $49; at Charles & Keith

Photo: Charles & Keith
Oversized Rectangular
Oversized Rectangular

Perverse Airlane Sunglasses, $58; at Perverse

Photo: Perverse
Oversized Rectangular
Oversized Rectangular

Urban Outfitters Palisades Square Sunglasses, $16; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Oversized Rectangular
Oversized Rectangular

Chloé Isidora Gold-Tone Square-Frame Sunglasses, $450; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Chloé
Oversized Rectangular
Oversized Rectangular

Givenchy Oversized Square Sunglasses, $395; at Barneys

Photo: Givenchy
Oversized Rectangular
Oversized Rectangular

Karen Walker Marques in Marigold/Brown, $280; at Need Supply

Photo: Karen Walker

