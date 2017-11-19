StyleCaster
24 Large Batch Sunday Recipes That Will Take You Through the Week

Kristen Bousquet
STYLECASTER | Sunday Large Batch Recipe Ideas
Photo: The Recipe Critic

It is just us, or does being a responsible adult somehow seem inextricably linked to being able to prep healthy meals during the work week? Obviously, a fresh, hot meal will always take the cake, but we have to admit that reheating leftovers from a painstakingly prepared large batch of something delicious is nearly as good.

From shrimp tacos to honey sriracha glazed meatballs, spending Sunday nights making these large-batch meals will save you tons of money and give you peace of mind, knowing that you’re eating food that’s good for you and doesn’t contain gallons of hidden butter and oil, like a lot of the takeout you’d be having otherwise.

To prove that weekly meal prep can be yummier and more fun than you might think, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites. Click through the gallery to know what to stock up on next time you go to the supermarket.

1 of 24
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

Photo: Kenan and Kale
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Honey Sriracha Glazed Meatballs

Honey Sriracha Glazed Meatballs

Photo: Eat Yourself Skinny
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Shrimp Taco Meal Prep Bowls

Shrimp Taco Meal Prep Bowls

Photo: Gimme Delicious
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: One Pan Healthy Italian Sausage Veggies

One Pan Healthy Italian Sausage Veggies

Photo: Chelsea's Messy Apron
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

Photo: Kenan and Kale
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Pulled Chicken Chili Verde

Pulled Chicken Chili Verde

Photo: Kenan and Kale
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Beef & Broccoli Meal Prep

Beef & Broccoli Meal Prep

Photo: Life Made Sweeter
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Greek Chicken Bowls

Greek Chicken Bowls

Photo: Eazy Peazy Mealz
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Buttery Garlic Herb Chicken with Zucchini

Buttery Garlic Herb Chicken with Zucchini

Photo: The Recipe Critic
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Shrimp Fried Rice Meal Prep

Shrimp Fried Rice Meal Prep

Photo: Damn Delicious
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Meal Prep Healthy Roasted Chicken and Veggies

Meal Prep Healthy Roasted Chicken and Veggies

Photo: Gimme Delicious
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Meal Prep Healthy Roasted Chicken and Veggies

Turkey Taco Salad Meal Prep

Photo: Damn Delicious
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Easy Chicken Burrito Meal Prep Bowl

Easy Chicken Burrito Meal Prep Bowl

Photo: My Food Story
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Chicken Fajita Meal Prep Recipe

Chicken Fajita Meal Prep Recipe

Photo: My Food Story
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Baked Lime Chicken Bowls

Baked Lime Chicken Bowls

Photo: Yummy Healthy Easy
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Zucchini Noodles with Turkey Meatballs

Zucchini Noodles with Turkey Meatballs

Photo: Damn Delicious
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Italian Chicken Meal Prep Bowls

Italian Chicken Meal Prep Bowls

Photo: Eazy Peazy Mealz
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Hawaiian Chicken Meal Prep Bowls

Hawaiian Chicken Meal Prep Bowls

Photo: Life in the Lofthouse
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: BBQ Chicken Roasted Sweet Potato Bowls

BBQ Chicken Roasted Sweet Potato Bowls

Photo: The Creative Bite
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Lo Mein Noodles

Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Lo Mein Noodles

Photo: Life Made Sweeter
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes:Mexican Brown Rice Bake

Mexican Brown Rice Bake

Photo: The Honour System
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Crock Pot Mexican Casserole

Crock Pot Mexican Casserole

Photo: Well Plated
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: One Pan Baked Teriyaki Salmon and Vegetables

One Pan Baked Teriyaki Salmon and Vegetables

Photo: Le Creme de la Crumb
Large Batch Sunday Meal Prep Recipes: Chicken Enchilada Meal Prep Bowls

Chicken Enchilada Meal Prep Bowls

Photo: Eazy Peazy Mealz

