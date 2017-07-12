StyleCaster
21 Stylish Ways to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt This Summer

Perrie Samotin
by
Photo: Getty Images

Next to blue jeans and Chuck Taylors, there’s nothing quite as all-American as the humble white T-shirt. It’s versatile, it’s cool, and it’s a piece that’s able to be worn any day of the year, in any season—but it’s not uncommon to ask yourself about what to wear with a white shirt to make it a little more fashion-forward.

The simple white tee can actually anchor statement pieces such as wildly-printed shorts or colored jeans, add a casual element to silky, beaded, or even sequin skirts, or simply just convey a sense of summer ease with a pair of blue denim cutoff shorts or a basic pair of overalls.

Whether you’re partial to standard cotton crewnecks (hello, Hanes), the paper-thin slouchy styles made popular by designers such as Alexander Wang or Kimberly Ovitz, or whatever you’re able to steal from your boyfriend’s closet, we’ve highlighted 20 stylish ways to wear your plan white T-shirt this summer.

Originally published June 2013. Updated July 2017.

 

1 of 20

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Karla's Closet

Photo: They All Hate Us

Photo: Style Pantry

Photo: Ascot Friday

Photo: A Clothes Call

Photo: Social Bliss

Photo: She In

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Art Symphony

Photo: Lovelyish

Photo: Art Symphony

Photo: Fashion Container

