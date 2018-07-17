5 Summer Top Trends to Try if You’re Sick of Off-the-Shoulder

After years of dresses getting all the glory, the past few seasons have seen tops make a triumphant return. The thing is, that triumphant return involved a lot of off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Don’t get me wrong, an off-the-shoulder top can easily dress up your favorite pair of denim cutoffs or make your go-to mini skirt look a lot more exciting. But doesn’t it seem like we’ve gotten a bit overzealous with the whole off-the-shoulder thing recently? (Maybe, just maybe, we didn’t need all those cut-out sweaters—just a thought.)

I’ve of the mind that everything is best in moderation, even delightfully trendy off-the-shoulder tops. So this summer, I’m forcing myself to try something new.

Here, we break down five essential summer trends worth taking for a spin this season. From the crisp white blouses you’ve no doubt spotted every Insta-girl wearing to the easy shirred tanks that are comfy enough for all those midday feasts of tacos and guac (#priorities), you’re sure to find something that’ll lure you away from that go-to off-the-shoulder blouse.

Click through the gallery below to shop our favorites.