5 Summer Top Trends to Try if You’re Sick of Off-the-Shoulder

After years of dresses getting all the glory, the past few seasons have seen tops make a triumphant return. The thing is, that triumphant return involved a lot of off-the-shoulder sleeves.
Don’t get me wrong, an off-the-shoulder top can easily dress up your favorite pair of denim cutoffs or make your go-to mini skirt look a lot more exciting. But doesn’t it seem like we’ve gotten a bit overzealous with the whole off-the-shoulder thing recently? (Maybe, just maybe, we didn’t need all those cut-out sweaters—just a thought.)
I’ve of the mind that everything is best in moderation, even delightfully trendy off-the-shoulder tops. So this summer, I’m forcing myself to try something new.
Here, we break down five essential summer trends worth taking for a spin this season. From the crisp white blouses you’ve no doubt spotted every Insta-girl wearing to the easy shirred tanks that are comfy enough for all those midday feasts of tacos and guac (#priorities), you’re sure to find something that’ll lure you away from that go-to off-the-shoulder blouse.
Smocked Top
This ultra-feminine trend has grown up a lot since the early aughts. These days, the stretchy style is the perfect partner for your crisp summer whites.
Tanya Taylor Emilia smocked top, $325 at Intermix
H&M smocked peplum top, $18 at H&M
Moussy square-neck puff-sleeve top, $85 at Moussy
Eloquii smocked waist peplum top, $75 at Eloquii
Ganni Maryville gingham cotton-poplin top, $80 at The Outnet
Vintage-Inspired White Blouse
Designers have turned en masse to vintage lingerie for inspiration this summer, as you may have noticed from the parade of white broderie lace and cotton voile tops in your Instagram feed.
Get in on the trend by pairing a romantic bustier or puff-sleeve blouse with your favorite distressed denim.
Reformation Catania top, $128 at Reformation
Lane Bryant embroidered peasant top, $60 at Lane Bryant
Bershka blouse with puffy sleeves, $36 at Bershka
Polo Shirt
For a look that's just the right side of geek-chic, pair a preppy polo with a slinky midi skirt in a contrasting hue.
Tory Sport Performance Merino Jacquard polo, $198 at Tory Sport
Topshop Ottoman polo T-Shirt, $45 at Topshop
No. 21 floral lace polo shirt, $470 at Farfetch
Drawstring Top
Typically a sportswear staple, drawstrings have taken a sophisticated turn this season on styles better suited to dinner and drinks.
Pixie Market Siam top, $99 at Pixie Market
COS cotton-silk top with drawstring, $115 at COS
Kiln adjustable tie top, $245 at Kiln
Victoria Beckham cut-out sleeve tee, $195 at Shopbop
Tie-Front Top
On a sweltering mid-summer Saturday, who wants to put on anything more than a barely-there top? As a bonus, you can layer the skimpier styles over a T-shirt for a more covered-up look.
Donni Linen Babe top, $79 at Donni
Zara Knotted Rustic top, $40 at Zara
New Look Curve tie-front button-down blouse, $37 at ASOS
