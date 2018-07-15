13 Summer Desserts You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

I don’t know about you, but I’m of the mind that a party isn’t really a party without dessert. It doesn’t matter whether the night ends with an artfully frosted cake, a rustic pie, a pile of cookies or just tubs of ice cream set out with bowls and spoons—what’s important is that there’s something sweet on offer after dinner.
Here’s the thing, though: Even as someone who loves to cook, I don’t really love to bake. I’m happy to eat any and every dessert being offered to me, but I don’t get any real joy from actually being the one to prepare it. And sure, I know I could just get a grocery store sheet cake, pie or cobbler and call it a day, but there’s just something so much more satisfying about serving a dessert made from scratch.
Basically, when it comes down to it, I’m lazy but still unwilling to compromise. The solution? Slow-cooker dessert.
Maybe you’re thinking, That’s crazy! Slow cookers are for braised pork and chili, not blueberry pie! To which I’d reply, “I see where you’re coming from, but you’re totally wrong.” (Sorry!) See, the same slow cooker that can turn tough cuts of meat into dreamy stews can also be used to make great cakes, pies, cobblers and more. The slow, consistent heat is ideal for drawing flavor and sweetness out of in-season fruit and for baking cakes with a—cue Mary Berry Voice—“perfectly tender crumb.”
If you’re looking for summery, party-ready sweet treats that are super low-maintenance, these 13 slow-cooker desserts fit the bill.
Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler
The ultimate summer dessert tastes just as good out of a slow cooker as it does straight out of the oven.
Six Sisters Stuff.
Slow Cooker Cherry Dump Cake
All you need for this crowd-pleasing dump cake is butter, cake mix and a can of cherry pie filling.
If you want to go a little more from-scratch, stir together pitted cherries and sugar and use that as the base instead of the canned filling.
Cincy Shopper.
Slow Cooker Banana Nut Cake
If you want a fruity dessert but are ready to take a break from summer berries, this banana nut cake is appropriate year-round.
The Magical Slow Cooker.
Slow Cooker Blackberry Cobbler
Blackberry cobbler tastes great and has the bonus of a super-dramatic color that swirls with vanilla ice cream in the dreamiest way.
Manila Spoon.
Slow Cooker Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
If you're someone who loves slightly underbaked cookies (everyone?), these cookie bars are definitely for you. They're crusty on the edges and a little gooey in the center.
The Stay at Home Chef.
Slow Cooker Giant Chocolate Chip and Raisin Cookie
Who needs a pile of chocolate chip cookies when you can just have a single giant one instead? Top the whole thing with ice cream, or cut it into pieces and let guests add their own scoops.
Baking Queen 74.
Slow Cooker Blueberry Peach Cobbler
If you have a bounty of different summer berries and stone fruits, you can totally make a multi-fruit cobbler!
Throw 'em in the slow cooker with sugar and a loose cobbler dough, then wait for the magic to happen.
Kristine's Kitchen Blog.
Slow Cooker Berry Pie
Let your slow cooker bake a surprisingly delicious crust by trying out this delicious berry pie.
Baking Queen 74.
Slow Cooker Brownie Pudding
Want to end your night with a bowl of gooey, batter-like pudding that's about as chocolaty as anything can be? This one's for you.
Crazy for Crust.
Slowcooker Strawberry Bread Pudding
If you have bread that's a little stale, kill two birds with one stone with this tasty berry dessert. You'll get rid of your bread, and make party guests super happy with a not-too-sweet treat.
Beauty in the Mess.
4-Ingredient Slow Cooker Coconut Cake
This coconut cake is airy but rich and tastes great topped with fresh strawberries or blueberries.
Willow Bird Baking.
Slow Cooker Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
There's no such thing as too much peanut butter or too much chocolate. Fair warning, this one is rich and may put your guests into a stupor, but it'll be worth it.
Spicy Southern Kitchen.