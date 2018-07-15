StyleCaster
13 Summer Desserts You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

Photo: The Magical Slow Cooker.

I don’t know about you, but I’m of the mind that a party isn’t really a party without dessert. It doesn’t matter whether the night ends with an artfully frosted cake, a rustic pie, a pile of cookies or just tubs of ice cream set out with bowls and spoons—what’s important is that there’s something sweet on offer after dinner.

Here’s the thing, though: Even as someone who loves to cook, I don’t really love to bake. I’m happy to eat any and every dessert being offered to me, but I don’t get any real joy from actually being the one to prepare it. And sure, I know I could just get a grocery store sheet cake, pie or cobbler and call it a day, but there’s just something so much more satisfying about serving a dessert made from scratch.

Basically, when it comes down to it, I’m lazy but still unwilling to compromise. The solution? Slow-cooker dessert.

Maybe you’re thinking, That’s crazy! Slow cookers are for braised pork and chili, not blueberry pie! To which I’d reply, “I see where you’re coming from, but you’re totally wrong.” (Sorry!) See, the same slow cooker that can turn tough cuts of meat into dreamy stews can also be used to make great cakes, pies, cobblers and more. The slow, consistent heat is ideal for drawing flavor and sweetness out of in-season fruit and for baking cakes with a—cue Mary Berry Voice“perfectly tender crumb.”

If you’re looking for summery, party-ready sweet treats that are super low-maintenance, these 13 slow-cooker desserts fit the bill.

STYLECASTER | 13 Summer Desserts You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler
Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler

The ultimate summer dessert tastes just as good out of a slow cooker as it does straight out of the oven.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Six Sisters Stuff.
STYLECASTER | 13 Summer Desserts You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Slow Cooker Cherry Dump Cake
Slow Cooker Cherry Dump Cake

All you need for this crowd-pleasing dump cake is butter, cake mix and a can of cherry pie filling.

If you want to go a little more from-scratch, stir together pitted cherries and sugar and use that as the base instead of the canned filling.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Cincy Shopper.
STYLECASTER | 13 Summer Desserts You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Slow Cooker Banana Nut Cake
Slow Cooker Banana Nut Cake

If you want a fruity dessert but are ready to take a break from summer berries, this banana nut cake is appropriate year-round.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: The Magical Slow Cooker.
STYLECASTER | 13 Summer Desserts You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Slow Cooker Blackberry Cobbler
Slow Cooker Blackberry Cobbler

Blackberry cobbler tastes great and has the bonus of a super-dramatic color that swirls with vanilla ice cream in the dreamiest way.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Manila Spoon.
STYLECASTER | 13 Summer Desserts You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Slow Cooker Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
Slow Cooker Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

If you're someone who loves slightly underbaked cookies (everyone?), these cookie bars are definitely for you. They're crusty on the edges and a little gooey in the center.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: The Stay at Home Chef.
STYLECASTER | 13 Summer Desserts You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Slow Cooker Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
Slow Cooker Giant Chocolate Chip and Raisin Cookie

Who needs a pile of chocolate chip cookies when you can just have a single giant one instead? Top the whole thing with ice cream, or cut it into pieces and let guests add their own scoops.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Baking Queen 74.
STYLECASTER | 13 Summer Desserts You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Slow Cooker Blueberry Peach Cobbler
Slow Cooker Blueberry Peach Cobbler

If you have a bounty of different summer berries and stone fruits, you can totally make a multi-fruit cobbler!

Throw 'em in the slow cooker with sugar and a loose cobbler dough, then wait for the magic to happen.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Kristine's Kitchen Blog.
STYLECASTER | 13 Summer Desserts You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Slow Cooker Berry Pie
Slow Cooker Berry Pie

Let your slow cooker bake a surprisingly delicious crust by trying out this delicious berry pie.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Baking Queen 74.
STYLECASTER | 13 Summer Desserts You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Slow Cooker Brownie Pudding
Slow Cooker Brownie Pudding

Want to end your night with a bowl of gooey, batter-like pudding that's about as chocolaty as anything can be? This one's for you.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Crazy for Crust.
STYLECASTER | 13 Summer Desserts You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Slow Cooker Strawberry Bread Pudding
Slowcooker Strawberry Bread Pudding

If you have bread that's a little stale, kill two birds with one stone with this tasty berry dessert. You'll get rid of your bread, and make party guests super happy with a not-too-sweet treat.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Beauty in the Mess.
STYLECASTER | 13 Summer Desserts You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Slow Cooker 4-Ingredient Coconut Cake
4-Ingredient Slow Cooker Coconut Cake

This coconut cake is airy but rich and tastes great topped with fresh strawberries or blueberries.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Willow Bird Baking.
STYLECASTER | 13 Summer Desserts You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Slow Cooker Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Slow Cooker Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

There's no such thing as too much peanut butter or too much chocolate. Fair warning, this one is rich and may put your guests into a stupor, but it'll be worth it.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Spicy Southern Kitchen.

