23 of the Cutest Non-Denim Summer Shorts to Shop Right Now

Denim shorts have long been a summer staple, but this season, we’ve found ourselves gravitating toward a more diverse short selection. It’s official—we’re ready to embrace non-denim summer shorts.

Hear us out: Non-denim summer shorts can be just as stylish and comfortable as denim shorts—plus, they come in a variety of cuts, colors, fabrics, and prints, meaning pretty much anyone can find a non-denim option that works for them.

But denim shorts are just so versatile! We get it. Summer is all about making easy fashion choices that’ll keep you comfortable in the hot summer sun. But aren’t you tired of relying on your favorite denim cut-offs over and over (and over) again? You can only style Old Faithful so many ways, and we can’t be the only ones who find the constant cycle of outfit repetition boring and tedious, right?

Not to mention, non-denim summer shorts can be versatile. If you stick with solid colors in a couple go-to styles (a structured pair for nicer affairs, a breezier pair for weekends), you should be good to go. A quick wardrobe addition (or two) could totally revitalize your closet, making your favorite summer shirts feel new again.

And for those of you who are interested in switching things up, we recommend brighter colors, bolder prints, and more daring silhouettes. Think of summer shorts the same way you’d think of pants during any other season—you want a few basics you can wear again and again, but you also want a few statement pieces that will carry your outfit when you decide to wear them.

