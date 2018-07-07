23 of the Cutest Non-Denim Summer Shorts to Shop Right Now

Denim shorts have long been a summer staple, but this season, we’ve found ourselves gravitating toward a more diverse short selection. It’s official—we’re ready to embrace non-denim summer shorts.
Hear us out: Non-denim summer shorts can be just as stylish and comfortable as denim shorts—plus, they come in a variety of cuts, colors, fabrics, and prints, meaning pretty much anyone can find a non-denim option that works for them.
But denim shorts are just so versatile! We get it. Summer is all about making easy fashion choices that’ll keep you comfortable in the hot summer sun. But aren’t you tired of relying on your favorite denim cut-offs over and over (and over) again? You can only style Old Faithful so many ways, and we can’t be the only ones who find the constant cycle of outfit repetition boring and tedious, right?
Not to mention, non-denim summer shorts can be versatile. If you stick with solid colors in a couple go-to styles (a structured pair for nicer affairs, a breezier pair for weekends), you should be good to go. A quick wardrobe addition (or two) could totally revitalize your closet, making your favorite summer shirts feel new again.
And for those of you who are interested in switching things up, we recommend brighter colors, bolder prints, and more daring silhouettes. Think of summer shorts the same way you’d think of pants during any other season—you want a few basics you can wear again and again, but you also want a few statement pieces that will carry your outfit when you decide to wear them.
No matter what you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it in our shopping guide, which you can find in the slideshow below. Here, we’ve compiled 23 of the best non-denim summer shorts we’ve found on the Internet, and trust us when we say we want literally all of them.
Diane von Furstenberg Crochet Beach Shorts, $248
A color-block short that feels uniquely summery.
No. 21 Checked Shorts, $186
Gingham isn't just for dresses.
Helene Checked Wrap Shorts, $75
You've heard of wrap skirts. But what about wrap shorts?
Glamorous Shorts with Tassel Trim, $20
Fringe is everywhere this season. Might as well put it on your shorts, too.
EVIDNT High-Rise Cargo Short, $62
This high-waisted cargo short is super cute and super practical.
High-Rise Drape Shorts, $35
These breezy GAP shorts will add a little polish to any summer outfit.
Candy Stripe Shorts, $46
Strips? Check. Ruffles? Check. A vibrant shade of Kelly green? Check!
UO Color-Block Shell Track Short, $49
These retro shorts are the perfect thing to lounge around in this weekend.
Alice + Olivia Dawson Flutter Shorts, $225
A neutral basic deserving of every closet.
Santa Cruz Tropical Shorts, $40
In case you don't wanna run around in short shorts.
Iris Short, $189
Crochet Short, $18
Alice + Olivia Corny Shorts, $225
Take these from summer to fall by wearing them over a pair of black tights.
Pull Out the Stops Shorts, $20
This comfy-cute short is perfect for casual wear at the beach or park.
Frill Hem Shorts, $23
Did someone say floral?
Unstoppable Short, $75
You could definitely wear these during your next night out.
Paper Bag Waist Shorts, $16
A bold-yet-feminine spin on the biker short.
Kos Resort Printed Shorts, $110
More gingham, because it's barbecue season.
Vince Rope Tie Shorts, $195
A lounge-worthy classic.
Cynthia Rowley Phoebe Pleated Shorts, $325
These silk wool shorts are straight-up stunning.
Floral Legging Shorts, $16
Bold, comfortable, and incredibly fun.
Bright Star Shorts, $29
Swap your white jeans for white shorts.
Bershka Tailored Shorts, $29
A shorter version of your favorite track pants.
