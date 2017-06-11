StyleCaster
Share

The Best Summer Sandals to Buy This Season

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Summer Sandals to Buy This Season

Lauren Caruso
by
8 Shares
Summer Sandals
21 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

For nearly a decade, shopping for summer sandals meant scooping up a few pairs of those rubbery thongs at Old Navy, replacing my Adidas pool slides, and maybe grabbing a strappy lace-up style if it was on sale—and then I hit my twenties. And while I’m sort of surprised to learn that summer shoe shopping isn’t all that different as a full-blown adult (read: I now have half a dozen pairs of pool slides), there’s something inherently unprofessional about showing up at the office in a thong sandal.

MORE: The Zara Guide to Putting on Clothes When It’s Hot AF

But that doesn’t have to mean that all toe-baring shoes are off limits: You just have to find a style that looks both appropriate and chic. Ahead, we found 21 pairs of summer sandals, including slides, mules, and even a slingback that we’re practically dying over, that you can wear just about anywhere.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21
Best Summer Sandals—Pixie Market Beige and Clear Strap Square Toe Sandals with small heel

Beige and Clear Strap Square Toe Sandals; $182; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market
Best Summer Sandals—Zara Flat Striped Sandals with wide strap and small heel

Zara Flat Striped Sandals, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Best Summer Sandals—Beige COS Leather Strap Sandals with buckle and 2.5'' heel

COS Leather Strap Sandals, $135; at COS

Photo: COS
Best Summer Sandals—Topshop Honeymoon Rivet Sandals with three-wide straps, a buckle, and open toe

Topshop Honeymoon Rivet Sandals, $52; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
Best Summer Sandals—Brown Maryam Nassir Zadeh Sophie Sandal with thick strap, buckle, and chunky heel

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Sophie Sandal, $409; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Best Summer Sandals—Raspberry-colored Charles & Keith T-Bar Sandals with ankle strap and metallic heel detail

Charles & Keith T-Bar Sandals, $39; at Charles & Keith

Photo: Charles & Keith
Best Summer Sandals—Tan Matt Bernson Porto Slide sandals with thick criss-cross straps

Matt Bernson Porto Slide in tan, $160; at Matt Bernson

Photo: Matt Bernson
Best Summer Sandals—Front Row Shop Gold Satin Mules with chunky heel

Front Row Shop Gold Satin Mules, $92; at Front Row Shop

Photo: Front Row Shop
Best Summer Sandals—LOQ Maranja Milu Sandals with soft leather wrap and 2.75'' heel

LOQ Maranja Milu Sandals, $373; at The Frankie Shop

Photo: The Frankie Shop
Best Summer Sandals—Wite Blue Jacquard Mule with open-toe front and small, chunky heel

Wite Blue Jacquard Mule, $299; at W Concept

Photo: W Concept
Best Summer Sandals—Charlotte Stone Bruna Sandal with puffy, suede straps

Charlotte Stone Bruna Sandal, $215; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation
Best Summer Sandals—Pink Floral Embroidered Satin Mules with small heel

Floral Embroidered Satin Mules, $24.90; at Forever21

Photo: Forever21
Best Summer Sandals—White, pointy-toe Flat Leather Shoes with ankle strap

Flat Leather Shoes, $178; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People
Best Summer Sandals—A Détacher Pipit Sandals with puffy criss-cross strap

A Détacher Pipit Sandals, $357; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn
Best Summer Sandals—Orange, pink, and yellow Proud Mary Raffia Fringe Slide Sandals with thick strap

Proud Mary Raffia Fringe Slide Sandals; $99.95; at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie
Best Summer Sandals—H&M Leather Slip-in Sandals with thick straps

H&M Leather Slip-in Sandals, $34.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M
Best Summer Sandals—Red and white Miu Miu Satin Platform Sandals with thick strap and ankle strap

Miu Miu Satin Platform Sandals, $590; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Best Summer Sandals—Black Flower Applique Sandals with thick strap

Flower Applique Sandals, $69.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango
Best Summer Sandals—Multicolor Miss KG Flora Heeled Mule Sandals with embroidered design

Miss KG Flora Heeled Mule Sandals, $135; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
Best Summer Sandals—White and gold H&M Platform sandals with ankle strap and criss-cross front strap

H&M Platform Sandals, $29.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M
Best Summer Sandals—Black Nine West Lynton Kitten Heel with thick strap and 2'' heel

Nine West Lynton Kitten Heel, $79; at Nine West

Photo: Nine West

Next slideshow starts in 10s

35 Model-Approved Hairstyles to Copy Today

35 Model-Approved Hairstyles to Copy Today
  • Best Summer Sandals—Pixie Market Beige and Clear Strap Square Toe Sandals with small heel
  • Best Summer Sandals—Zara Flat Striped Sandals with wide strap and small heel
  • Best Summer Sandals—Beige COS Leather Strap Sandals with buckle and 2.5'' heel
  • Best Summer Sandals—Topshop Honeymoon Rivet Sandals with three-wide straps, a buckle, and open toe
  • Best Summer Sandals—Brown Maryam Nassir Zadeh Sophie Sandal with thick strap, buckle, and chunky heel
  • Best Summer Sandals—Raspberry-colored Charles & Keith T-Bar Sandals with ankle strap and metallic heel detail
  • Best Summer Sandals—Tan Matt Bernson Porto Slide sandals with thick criss-cross straps
  • Best Summer Sandals—Front Row Shop Gold Satin Mules with chunky heel
  • Best Summer Sandals—LOQ Maranja Milu Sandals with soft leather wrap and 2.75'' heel
  • Best Summer Sandals—Wite Blue Jacquard Mule with open-toe front and small, chunky heel
  • Best Summer Sandals—Charlotte Stone Bruna Sandal with puffy, suede straps
  • Best Summer Sandals—Pink Floral Embroidered Satin Mules with small heel
  • Best Summer Sandals—White, pointy-toe Flat Leather Shoes with ankle strap
  • Best Summer Sandals—A Détacher Pipit Sandals with puffy criss-cross strap
  • Best Summer Sandals—Orange, pink, and yellow Proud Mary Raffia Fringe Slide Sandals with thick strap
  • Best Summer Sandals—H&M Leather Slip-in Sandals with thick straps
  • Best Summer Sandals—Red and white Miu Miu Satin Platform Sandals with thick strap and ankle strap
  • Best Summer Sandals—Black Flower Applique Sandals with thick strap
  • Best Summer Sandals—Multicolor Miss KG Flora Heeled Mule Sandals with embroidered design
  • Best Summer Sandals—White and gold H&M Platform sandals with ankle strap and criss-cross front strap
  • Best Summer Sandals—Black Nine West Lynton Kitten Heel with thick strap and 2'' heel
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share