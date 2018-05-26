StyleCaster
Share

21 Easy and Chic Summer Punches to Serve Up (Or Sip Solo)

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 Easy and Chic Summer Punches to Serve Up (Or Sip Solo)

Kristen Bousquet
by
Pineapple Margaritas
22 Start slideshow
Photo: Half Baked Harvest

As the days get longer, they also get hotter which means we’ll be fiending for a cold, sweet drink to wash down after a long day of fun in the sun. Luckily, summer punch recipes are plentiful (not to mention super easy and chic when entertaining).

MORE: 17 Recipes That Can Help Fight Allergies (and Taste Damn Good)

Whether you’re looking for a non-alcoholic option or you’re ready to get the party started with some boozy concoctions, these summer punch recipes can be tailored to anyone’s drink needs. From refreshing rainbow sherbert sips to berry-filled spritzers, you’ll have some ‘gram-worthy drinks that taste as divine as they look.

Get yourself ready for summer with these 21 easy-as-hell summer punches in the slideshow ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 22
Pineapple Margaritas

Pineapple Margarita Pitcher

Photo: Half Baked Harvest
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Sparkling Blueberry Lemonade

Sparkling Blueberry Lemonade

Photo: Chelsea's Messy Apron
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Pineapple Mango Lemonade

Pineapple Mango Lemonade

Photo: Cooking Classy
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Non-Alcoholic Paleo Strawberry Mojito

Non-Alcoholic Paleo Strawberry Mojito

Photo: Paleo Grubs
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Roasted Peach and Strawberry Fizz

Roasted Peach and Strawberry Fizz

Photo: Use Your Noodles
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Raspberry Lemonade Fizz

Raspberry Lemonade Fizz

Photo: Culinary Hill
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Pink Lemonade Sparkling Fruit Punch

Pink Lemonade Sparkling Fruit Punch

Photo: Flavorite
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Raspberry Sherbert Punch

Raspberry Sherbert Punch

Photo: Baking Beauty
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Strawberry Peach Ginger Ale Party Punch

Strawberry Peach Ginger Ale Party Punch

Photo: Mama Loves Food
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Fizzy Pineapple Punch

Fizzy Pineapple Punch

Photo: Chunky Chef
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Sparkling Pineapple Strawberry Punch

Sparkling Pineapple Strawberry Punch

Photo: Maebells
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Tropical Rum Punch

Tropical Rum Punch

Photo: Living Locurto
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Pink Party Punch

Pink Party Punch

Photo: Macaroni & Cheesecake
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Coconut Rum Punch

Coconut Rum Punch

Photo: A Night Owl
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Non-Alcoholic Sangria

Non-Alcoholic Sangria

Photo: Love Bakes Good Cakes
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Raspberry Sherbert Party Punch

Raspberry Sherbert Party Punch

Photo: Natasha's Kitchen
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Orange Swizzle

Orange Swizzle

Photo: Something Swanky
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Strawberry Church Punch

Strawberry Church Punch

Photo: The Chic Site
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER |The World's Best Cherry Limeade

The World's Best Cherry Limeade

Photo: Pretty Providence
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Tropical Strawberry Lemonade Party Punch

Tropical Strawberry Lemonade Party Punch

Photo: Averie Cooks
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Melon Ball Punch

Melon Ball Punch

Photo: Divas Can Cook
Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Non-Alcoholic Apple Cider Mimosa

Non-Alcoholic Apple Cider Mimosa

Photo: Watch What U Eat

Next slideshow starts in 10s

43 Times Celebrities Killed the Airport Style Game

43 Times Celebrities Killed the Airport Style Game
  • Pineapple Margaritas
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Sparkling Blueberry Lemonade
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Pineapple Mango Lemonade
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Non-Alcoholic Paleo Strawberry Mojito
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Roasted Peach and Strawberry Fizz
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Raspberry Lemonade Fizz
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Pink Lemonade Sparkling Fruit Punch
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Raspberry Sherbert Punch
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Strawberry Peach Ginger Ale Party Punch
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Fizzy Pineapple Punch
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Sparkling Pineapple Strawberry Punch
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Tropical Rum Punch
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Pink Party Punch
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Coconut Rum Punch
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Non-Alcoholic Sangria
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Raspberry Sherbert Party Punch
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Orange Swizzle
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Strawberry Church Punch
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER |The World's Best Cherry Limeade
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Tropical Strawberry Lemonade Party Punch
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Melon Ball Punch
  • Easy and Chic Summer Punches | STYLECASTER | Non-Alcoholic Apple Cider Mimosa
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share