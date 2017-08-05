15 Pregnant Celebrities Whose Babies Are Due Soon

The rest of us might be dreading the start of fall, but for many celebrities, there’s a lot to look forward to in the coming months. While Beyonce and Lauren Conrad welcomed beautiful newborns this summer, lots of A-list moms-to-be are still awaiting their little ones’ arrivals.
With so many baby bump Instagrams popping up these days, it’s kinda hard to keep track of who’s pregnant and who’s already given birth. That’s why we crafted an up-to-date gallery featuring 15 pregnant celebrities to keep an eye on, because they could pop any day now.
Laura Prepon
In January, The "Orange Is the New Black" star announced she was expecting her first child, a girl, with fiance Ben Foster.
Photo:
instagram / @lauraprepon
Casey Wilson
In March, the "Happy Endings" star announced she was expecting her second child, a boy, with husband David Caspe.
Photo:
instagram / @caseyrosewilson
Bar Rafaeli
In March, the model announced she was expecting her second child with husband Adi Ezra.
Photo:
instagram / @barrefaeli
Heidi Montag
In April, "The Hills" star announced she was expecting her first child, a boy, with husband Spencer Pratt.
Photo:
instagram / @heidipratt
Serena Williams
In April, the professional tennis player announced she was expecting her first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian.
Photo:
instagram / @serenawilliams
Hannah Simone
In April, the "New Girl" star announced she was expecting her first child with husband Jesse Giddings.
Photo:
instagram / @therealhannahsimone
Nikki Reed
In May, the "Twilight" star announced she was expecting her first child with husband Ian Somerhalder.
Photo:
instagram / @iamnikkireed
Katie Lowes
In May, the "Scandal" star announced she was expecting her first child, a boy, with husband Adam Shapiro.
Photo:
instagram / @ktqlowes
Jaime Pressly
In June, the actress announced she was expecting her new children, twin boys, with boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi
Julia Stiles
In June, the actress announced she was expecting her first child with fiance Preston J. Cook.
Photo:
instagram / @missjuliastiles
Nicky Hilton
In July, Hilton announced she was expecting her second child with husband James Rothschild.
Photo:
instagram / @nickyhilton
Melissa Rauch
In July, "The Big Bang Theory" star announced she was expecting her first child with husband Winston Rauch.
Photo:
instagram / @themelissarauch
Mindy Kaling
In July, "The Mindy Project" star announced she was expecting her first child
Photo:
instagram / @mindykaling
Jessica Alba
In July, the actress announced she was expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren
Brooklyn Decker
In July, the model announced she was expecting her second child, a daughter, with husband Andy Roddick.
Photo:
instagram / @yourfinery