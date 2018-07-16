StyleCaster
27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

I haven’t worn a pair of shorts in at least five years. I don’t have some deep-seated aversion toward them—in fact, I’m pretty into any article of clothing you can comfortably wear during super-hot, super-humid summer months. The thing is, shorts have never really worked for me.

I have long legs. That’s not a humblebrag so much as it is an explanation of why my relationship with shorts is so damn fraught. Every time my friends and I would go shorts shopping in high school, I’d walk away empty-handed. Every pair of shorts I’d tried on made me look like I belonged in The Dukes of Hazzard, which isn’t exactly the vibe I was going for at age 15.

The one time I did commit to a pair of shorts, my friend’s grandmother commented that I seemed to “really like short shorts.” Interestingly, her granddaughter owned the same exact pair—they just fit her the way they were supposed to, rather than looking like a glorified pair of denim underwear (which is precisely how they looked on me).

I spent a few more years attempting to find a pair of shorts that worked for me, to no avail. Cuter pairs tended to be too short for me, and longer pairs tended to look hella frumpy. (I would rather abstain from shorts forever than hop aboard the Bermuda train—sorry not sorry.)

By the time I went to college, I’d abandoned all hope of ever finding an appropriate pair of shorts. So I shifted my focus toward what I could wear instead. I soon realized lightweight pants are just as wonderful as shorts during the summer; they’re comfortable, breathable, and easy to move around in—plus, you don’t have to worry about pants blowing up in the wind or riding up as you walk, so you can rest assured knowing wardrobe malfunctions are out of the question.

This discovery was game-changing for me. I now had an easy way to stay comfortable during the summer, to prevent my thighs from rubbing against each other in the humidity and to dress for the office in a way that felt both stylish and practical.

Pants (usually high-waisted pants, just because they’re my favorite) were the one thing my summer wardrobe was missing, and once I’d discovered them, I couldn’t imagine going back to the days of poring over stores’ shorts collection in an effort to find a single pair that worked for me. Now, I own upwards of 10 pairs of summer pants, and I’m always looking for new ones to add to my collection.

Here, you’ll find 27 pairs of delightful summer pants—all of which are high-waisted, super comfy, and incredibly cute—because everyone deserves at least one pair of high-waisted summer pants to carry them through the summer humidity in the most stylish, most comfortable way possible.

1 of 27
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | Mara Hoffman Audre Pants, $350
Mara Hoffman Audre Pants

Throw these on with your favorite black tank top, sandals and sunglasses for instant comfy-cute style.

Mara Hoffman Audre pants, $350 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | Moon River Ribbon Pants, $58
Moon River Ribbon Pants

Linen pants are breathable AF, and these would look great with any button-down in your closet.

Moon River Ribbon pants, $58 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | PrettyLittleThing Extreme Wide-Leg Pants, $32
PrettyLittleThing Extreme Wide-Leg Pants

Hard to resist a high-waisted, wide-leg pant—especially when it's bright orange.

PrettyLittleThing extreme wide-leg pants, $32 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | The Fifth Atticus Check Pant, $70
The Fifth Atticus Check Pant

This check pattern is so low-key it's practically begging for you to mix and match it with other prints.

The Fifth Atticus check pant, $70 at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | Alice + Olivia Athena Printed Georgette Wide-Leg Pants, $350
Alice + Olivia Athena Printed Georgette Wide-Leg Pants

Nothing says "it's summer" like a pair of tropical wide-leg pants.

Alice + Olivia Athena printed Georgette wide-leg Pants, $350 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | The Group by Babaton Kerri Pant, $75
The Group by Babaton Kerri Pant

The perfect casual pant to wear on the weekend.

The Group by Babaton Kerri pant, $75 at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | Petersyn Carlene Pants, $168
Petersyn Carlene Pants

Great for your next barbecue, picnic or other go-to outdoor activity.

Petersyn Carlene pants, $168 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | Urban Renewal Remnants Striped Paperbag Pant, $59
Urban Renewal Remnants Striped Paperbag Pant

Like jeans, but more lightweight.

Urban Renewal Remnants striped paperbag pant, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | Peony Print Trousers, $95
Peony Print Trousers

These will look great during the spring too.

Peony-print trousers, $95 at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | River Winds Pleated Pant, $128
River Winds Pleated Pant

Will look excellent with literally any top in your closet. (Tie-front blouse? Check. Button-down shirt? Check. Printed tee? Check.)

River Winds pleated pant, $128 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | Current Air Wide-Leg Culotte, $43
Current Air Wide-Leg Culotte

Obsessed with this muted-yet-fun color palette.

Current Air wide-leg culotte, $43 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | 3.1 Phillip Lip Ruffle Apron Pants, $297
3.1 Phillip Lip Ruffle Apron Pants

Because dressy and comfortable shouldn't have to be mutually exclusive.

3.1 Phillip lip ruffle apron pants, $297 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | Relaxed Pants, $51
Relaxed Pants

An ideal comfy-cute pant to wear while traveling.

Relaxed pants, $51 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | 3.1 Phillip Lim Origami Pants, $475
3.1 Phillip Lim Origami Pants

These crisp white pants are delightfully bold.

3.1 Phillip Lim Origami pants, $475 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | A Peace Treaty Izeda Pants, $375
A Peace Treaty Izeda Pants

Because cropped wide-leg pants are the summer staple every closet needs.

A Peace Treaty Izeda pants, $375 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | UO Della Striped Tapered Pant, $64
UO Della Striped Tapered Pant

These pants are a little heavier and edgier than some of the linen finds in this slideshow, because you don't need a one-track mind (or one-track closet).

UO Della striped tapered pant, $64 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | Horn Button Crop Wide Trousers, $60
Horn Button Crop Wide Trousers

Can't you just imagine strutting around the office in these?

Horn Button crop wide trousers, $60 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | Lost Ink Wide-Leg Pant, $49
Lost Ink Wide-Leg Pant

Great for casual day-to-day wear—even better for not-so-casual night-out wear.

Lost Ink wide-leg pant, $49 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | Free People Only Over You Linen Trousers, $78
Free People Only Over You Linen Trousers

You can't go wrong with a pair of black linen pants.

Free People Only Over You linen trousers, $78 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | Native Rose Festival Flares, $95
Native Rose Festival Flares

Excellent for musical festivals, beach getaways, and warm-weather vacations.

Native Rose Festival flares, $95 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | Striped Paper-Bag Pants, $95
Striped Paper-Bag Pants

Look closely, and you'll see the subtle millennial pink stripes lining this crisp pant.

Striped paper-bag pants, $95 at Madewell

Photo: Madewell.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | Moon River Striped Paperbag Pant, $59
Moon River Striped Paperbag Pant

Part of the fun of summer pants is that they come in all kinds of bold prints and colors.

Moon River striped paperbag pant, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | Embroidered Magdalene Pant, $128
Embroidered Magdalene Pant

A perfectly tailored staple.

Embroidered Magdalene pant, $128 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | Out From Under Tori Cropped Pant, $49
Out From Under Tori Cropped Pant

So lightweight you'll never want to take them off. (And they kind of look like pajamas, so maybe you don't have to.)

Out From Under Tori cropped pant, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | ASOS Design Harem, $29
ASOS Design Harem

Who can say no to printed harem joggers?

ASOS Design harem, $29 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | Portia Linen Wide Legs, $88
Portia Linen Wide Legs

These lightweight blush pants would make any top look cuter.

Portia linen wide legs, $88 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You're Tired of Shorts | Urban Renewal Remnants High-Rise Plaid Pant, $69
Urban Renewal Remnants High-Rise Plaid Pant

Pair any of your favorite tees with these high-waisted plaid pants for a look that feels edgy and a little bit dressy.

Urban Renewal Remnants high-rise plaid pant, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.

