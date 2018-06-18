StyleCaster
A Street Style Guide to Summer Work Style

StyleCaster

A Street Style Guide to Summer Work Style

by
Summer Office Style Guide
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Dressing for work during the summer is equivalent to a puzzle. It’s hot outside, freezing inside so how do you look professional, warm and cool all in one outfit? Below we are spilling the secrets and sharing 21 looks that are summer office-tested and approved.

Opt for longer layers like midi dresses and skirts that can provide a shield against the arctic office A/C, but moveable and breathable enough for post-work rooftop happy hour. Add a lightweight outerwear piece that you can throw off before a meeting or ditch at your desk, and last but not least—bold colors, prints and a great statement accessory.

Ahead you’ll find our summer office wardrobe must-have items in addition to some looks that will cause some major water cooler envy.

Polka Dot Jumpsuit
Photo: Getty Images
Dotted Wrap Dress

Dress, $168 at Anthropologie

Casual Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Office Pair
Photo: Getty Images
Tropical Jumpsuit

Jumpsuit, $69 at Dorothy Perkins

Dress & Sneakers
Photo: Getty Images
Fitted Trouser Pant

Pant, $295 at Alice and Olivia

Summer Friday
Photo: Getty Images
Ruffle Polka Dot Wrap Dress

Dress, $55 at ASOS

The Checkered Blazer
Photo: Getty Images
Pleated Skirt

Skirt, $272 (was $340) at Maje

Print Mix
Photo: Getty Images
Khaki Dress

Dress, $1,298 at Tory Burch

The Minimalist Look
Photo: Getty Images
Bold Blazer

Blazer, $595 at Tibi

Blue + Yellow
Photo: Getty Images
Tie Blouse

Blouse, $225 at Vince

Statement Suit
Photo: Getty Images
Lemon Skirt

Skirt, $225 at Draper James

Casual Wrap Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Casual Friday Look
Photo: Getty Images

