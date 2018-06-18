A Street Style Guide to Summer Work Style

Dressing for work during the summer is equivalent to a puzzle. It’s hot outside, freezing inside so how do you look professional, warm and cool all in one outfit? Below we are spilling the secrets and sharing 21 looks that are summer office-tested and approved.

Opt for longer layers like midi dresses and skirts that can provide a shield against the arctic office A/C, but moveable and breathable enough for post-work rooftop happy hour. Add a lightweight outerwear piece that you can throw off before a meeting or ditch at your desk, and last but not least—bold colors, prints and a great statement accessory.

Ahead you’ll find our summer office wardrobe must-have items in addition to some looks that will cause some major water cooler envy.