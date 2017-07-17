StyleCaster
Summer Cocktail Dresses To Scoop Up Before They Sell Out

Summer Cocktail Dresses To Scoop Up Before They Sell Out

Lauren Caruso
by
by Lauren Caruso
Photo: Courtesy of Garmentory

We’re not totally sure why, but dress codes sort of go out the window in the summer. Feel like wearing a backless, floor-length chiffon dress to a rooftop party? Sure, why not! In the mood to rock sneakers to that fancy new restaurant opening? No biggie. Heck, in a season where a one-piece bathing suit can moonlight as an actual shirt, anything goes, right?

With that ethos in mind, we found 11 summer cocktail dresses you can wear to the office, after-work drinks, or even a weekend wedding. Meet you new favorite warm-weather wardrobe staple, ahead.

Summer Cocktail Dresses—Apiece Apart Novella Maria Dress with off-the-shoulder and ruffle detail

Apiece Apart Novella Maria Dress, $315; at The Frankie Shop

Photo: The Frankie Shop
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Loeil Anissa long sleeve Dress

Loeil Anissa Dress, $102; at Loeil

Photo: Loeil
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Kahle Gathered Kimono Dress with collared neck

Kahle Gathered Kimono Dress, $525; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Babton Ruslan off-the-shoulder dress with ruffle detail

Babton Ruslan Dress, $115; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
Summer Cocktail Dresses—H&M V-Neck Satin Dress with spaghetti straps and ruffle detail

H&M V-Neck Satin Dress, $49.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Reformation Lucca Dress with square neckline

Reformation Lucca Dress, $218; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Ulla Johnson Emelyn Dress with spaghetti straps and heart-shaped neckline

Ulla Johnson Emelyn Dress, $575; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Open back spaghetti strap Nanushka Aya Dress in Red

Nanushka Aya Dress in Red, $319; at Nanushka

Photo: Nanushka
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Zara Shimmery Dress with spaghetti straps

Zara Shimmery Dress, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Ace & Jig Simone Stripe Dress with ruffle detail

Ace & Jig Simone Stripe Dress, $338; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Pixie Market Navy Floral Choker off-the-shoulder Dress

Pixie Market Navy Floral Choker Dress, $129; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

