Summer Cocktail Dresses To Scoop Up Before They Sell Out

We’re not totally sure why, but dress codes sort of go out the window in the summer. Feel like wearing a backless, floor-length chiffon dress to a rooftop party? Sure, why not! In the mood to rock sneakers to that fancy new restaurant opening? No biggie. Heck, in a season where a one-piece bathing suit can moonlight as an actual shirt, anything goes, right?

With that ethos in mind, we found 11 summer cocktail dresses you can wear to the office, after-work drinks, or even a weekend wedding. Meet you new favorite warm-weather wardrobe staple, ahead.