StyleCaster
Share

15 of the Coolest Sweatshirts to Buy Right Now, Because Comfort is Key

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 of the Coolest Sweatshirts to Buy Right Now, Because Comfort is Key

Kristen Bousquet
by
6 Shares
STYLECASTER | Winter Outfit Ideas | Cool Sweatshirt Guide
29 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

On a cold winter morning, the idea of changing out of your cozy pajamas is less than appealing. That’s one of many reasons why we’re in love with athleisure, which lets us all look low-key chic while also being high-key comfortable.

But just because it’s a sweatshirt doesn’t mean it’s only appropriate for buying groceries and working out. Pair one with lacks and heels and you’re ready for the office. Toss one on with ripped boyfriend jeans and a fur jacket and you’re channeling model off-duty cool.

MORE: 35 Chic Ways to Wear Sneakers to Work

We’ve rounded up 15 of the coolest sweatshirts (and inspo for how to style them) in the slideshow ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 29
Coolest Sweatshirts: Pretty Slick Chick

Pretty Slick Chick

Coolest Sweatshirts: On the Road Bella Grey Faux Fur Sweatshirt

On the Road Bella Grey Faux Fur Sweatshirt, $160; at Lulus

Coolest Sweatshirts: Mimi and ChiChi

Mimi and ChiChi

Coolest Sweatshirts: Z Supply The Cropped Lace Up Hoodie

Z Supply The Cropped Lace Up Hoodie, $78; at Shopbop

Coolest Sweatshirts: Call Me Maddie

Call Me Maddie

Coolest Sweatshirts: Black Orchid Denim Side Zip Sweatshirt with Holes

Black Orchid Denim Side Zip Sweatshirt with Holes, $128; at Black Orchid Denim

Coolest Sweatshirts: The Hunter Collector

The Hunter Collector

Coolest Sweatshirts: Oversize Camo Distressed Hoodie

Oversize Camo Distressed Hoodie, $35; at A'GACI

Coolest Sweatshirts: Trendencies

Trendencies

Coolest Sweatshirts: Rails Clothing Kelli Camo Patch

Rails Clothing Kelli Camo Patch, $138; at Rails Clothing

Coolest Sweatshirts: Belle Melange

Belle Melange

Coolest Sweatshirts: Valfre Girls Girls Girls Sweatshirt

Valfre Girls Girls Girls Sweatshirt, $68; at Valfre

Coolest Sweatshirts: No Me Vendas la Moto

No Me Vendas la Moto

Coolest Sweatshirts: Bailey 44 Slow-mo Sweater

Bailey 44 Slow-mo Sweater, $178; at Bailey 44

Coolest Sweatshirts: Mabsoph

Mabsoph

Coolest Sweatshirts: Tobi Show Off Green Cropped Hoodie

Tobi Show Off Green Cropped Hoodie, $68; at Tobi

Coolest Sweatshirts: Hannah Lousie Fashion

Hannah Lousie Fashion

Coolest Sweatshirts: Kate Tartan Check Distressed Pullover

Kate Tartan Check Distressed Pullover, $98; at Storets

Coolest Sweatshirts: Paz Halabi Rodriguez

Paz Halabi Rodriguez

Coolest Sweatshirts: Jonathan Saint Peace Pullover

Jonathan Saint Peace Pullover, $58; at Mixology

Coolest Sweatshirts: Mountain and Cloud

Mountain and Cloud

Coolest Sweatshirts: Express Pearl Embellished Puff Sleeve Sweatshirt

Express Pearl Embellished Puff Sleeve Sweatshirt, $70; at Express

Coolest Sweatshirts: Something Mel

Something Mel

Coolest Sweatshirts: Nasty Gal Give Me a Break Sweatshirt

Nasty Gal Give Me a Break Sweatshirt, $36; at Nasty Gal

Coolest Sweatshirts: Something Mel

Something Mel

Coolest Sweatshirts: Monrow Vintage Sweatshirt with Stars

Monrow Vintage Sweatshirt with Stars, $146; at Monrow

Coolest Sweatshirts: Bad Blogger

Bad Blogger

Coolest Sweatshirts: Wild Fang Wild Feminist Crew

Wild Fang Wild Feminist Crew, $60; at Wild Fang

Coolest Sweatshirts: Paz Halabi Rodriguez

Paz Halabi Rodriguez

Next slideshow starts in 10s

50 Scrumptious Thanksgiving Recipes That Will Impress Your Fam

50 Scrumptious Thanksgiving Recipes That Will Impress Your Fam
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Pretty Slick Chick
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: On the Road Bella Grey Faux Fur Sweatshirt
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Mimi and ChiChi
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Z Supply The Cropped Lace Up Hoodie
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Call Me Maddie
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Black Orchid Denim Side Zip Sweatshirt with Holes
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: The Hunter Collector
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Oversize Camo Distressed Hoodie
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Trendencies
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Rails Clothing Kelli Camo Patch
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Belle Melange
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Valfre Girls Girls Girls Sweatshirt
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: No Me Vendas la Moto
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Bailey 44 Slow-mo Sweater
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Mabsoph
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Tobi Show Off Green Cropped Hoodie
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Hannah Lousie Fashion
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Kate Tartan Check Distressed Pullover
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Paz Halabi Rodriguez
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Jonathan Saint Peace Pullover
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Mountain and Cloud
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Express Pearl Embellished Puff Sleeve Sweatshirt
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Something Mel
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Nasty Gal Give Me a Break Sweatshirt
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Something Mel
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Monrow Vintage Sweatshirt with Stars
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Bad Blogger
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Wild Fang Wild Feminist Crew
  • Coolest Sweatshirts: Paz Halabi Rodriguez

Promoted Stories

share