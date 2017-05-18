StyleCaster
Stylish Summer Suits for Women: Your New Warm-Weather Closet Hero

Stylish Summer Suits for Women: Your New Warm-Weather Closet Hero

Lauren Caruso
by
Stylish Summer Suits Women
Photo: Getty Images

We can comfortably blame Wall Street for the bad rap suits have endured over the past two decades: Traditional styles are often too masculine, too stuffy, too shoulder pad-y—and certainly not flattering. And we’re willing to bet the last time you even thought about the suit that’s stuffed at the back of your closet was for a job interview, and then you threw it right back into its hiding place. The good news is that you can keep it there. We’re not angling for your stiff, pinstriped version to make a resurgence any time soon.

Instead, we’re making a case for the summer suit. Before we lose you, hear us out: While you may not have one of those cushy finance jobs that requires one on the daily (or maybe you do! That’s cool, too!) the summer suit is the epitome of stylish—and it makes getting dressed in the summer a cinch.

To keep yours from skewing too formal, pair a matching blazer and pant with a simple white tee, and throw on some Vans or white sneakers. If your job (or the occasion) allows it, swap out the pants all together in exchange for tailored shorts. Even a Bermuda length (think: cut right above the knee, but fitted through the thigh) will make any suit look way more casual. Just stay away from wearing it with a stretch-cotton button-down and heels, unless of course, you’re aiming for the Ann Taylor circa 2001 look. No shame.

Ahead, click through for our favorite summer suits in interesting silhouettes and on-trend colors like mint and ivory—and then rejoice in the fact that you’ll never have to worry if your outfit matches, because, uh, it goes together. And you can use all that extra time you used to spend trying out four outfits before work doing whatever it is that men have been doing since they claimed ownership of suits.

1 of 18
Ganni Moscow Jacket in Vanilla
Ganni Moscow Jacket in Vanilla

Ganni Moscow Jacket in Vanilla, $300; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Ganni Moscow Tailor Shorts in Vanilla
Ganni Moscow Tailor Shorts in Vanilla

Ganni Moscow Tailor Shorts in Vanilla, $150; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
H&M Pinstripe Jacket
H&M Pinstripe Jacket

H&M Pinstripe Jacket, $49.99; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M
H&M High-Wasited Shorts
H&M High-Wasited Shorts

H&M High-Wasited Shorts, $24.99; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M
Blossom Pale Green Double Breasted Blazer
Blossom Pale Green Double Breasted Blazer

Blossom Pale Green Double Breasted Blazer, $240; at The Frankie Shop

 

Photo: The Frankie Shop
Blossom Pale Green Cuffed Trousers
Blossom Pale Green Cuffed Trousers

Blossom Pale Green Cuffed Trousers, $134; at The Frankie Shop

 

Photo: The Frankie Shop
Topshop Tailored Suit Co-Ord
Topshop Tailored Suit Co-Ord

Topshop Tailored Suit Co-Ord, $193; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop
Topshop Tailored Suit Co-Ord
Topshop Tailored Suit Co-Ord

Topshop Tailored Suit Co-Ord, $193; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop
T By Alexander Wang Front Pleat Cropped Trousers, $350; at The Dreslyn
T By Alexander Wang Front Pleat Cropped Trousers

T By Alexander Wang Front Pleat Cropped Trousers, $350; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn
T By Alexander Wang Front Tie Tux Blazer
T By Alexander Wang Front Tie Tux Blazer

T By Alexander Wang Front Tie Tux Blazer, $450; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn
ASOS Mix & Match Blazer With Rouched Sleeve, $64; at ASOS
ASOS Mix & Match Blazer With Rouched Sleeve

ASOS Mix & Match Blazer With Rouched Sleeve, $64; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS
ASOS Mix & Match Tailored Shorts, $35; at ASOS
ASOS Mix & Match Tailored Shorts

ASOS Mix & Match Tailored Shorts, $35; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS
ASOS Matte and Shine Blazer
ASOS Matte and Shine Blazer

ASOS Matte and Shine Blazer, $72; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS
ASOS Side-Split Wide Leg Pant, $48; at ASOS
ASOS Side-Split Wide Leg Pant

ASOS Side-Split Wide Leg Pant, $48; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS
Maiyet Duster Coat
Maiyet Duster Coat

Maiyet Duster Coat, $1,495; at Maiyet

 

Photo: Maiyet
Maiyet Slim Pant
Maiyet Slim Pant

Maiyet Slim Pant, $695; at Maiyet

 

Photo: Maiyet
Acne Studios Jara Striped Cotton Jacket
Acne Studios Jara Striped Cotton Jacket

Acne Studios Jara Striped Cotton Jacket, $1,200; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Barneys New York
Acne Studios Tessel Striped Wide-Leg Trousers
Acne Studios Tessel Striped Wide-Leg Trousers

Acne Studios Tessel Striped Wide-Leg Trousers, $750; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Barneys New York

